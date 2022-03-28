Ricky’s Fish Taco Truck Closes Temporarily Due to Road Construction

Ricky’s Fish Tacos by taquero Ricky Piña has announced last Friday that it will cease sales to the public for the foreseeable future. Long operating out of a truck along Riverside Drive next to the LA River, Piña began as a stand in 2009 before settling into Silver Lake next to Vons on Sunset Boulevard with a truck in 2013. Tired of the grueling work of doing a taco truck, Piña announced that he was looking to sell the business and move back to Tijuana back in December 2020, but had continued to operate. When asked on Twitter about the reason for this month’s temporary closure, Piña said part of the reason was due to ongoing construction along the busy street. While it’s unclear how long the truck will be closed to the public, the taquero did say it would be available for catering jobs.

DK’s Donuts owner sells the business in Santa Monica

Mayly Tao, whose family owned DK’s Donuts and Bakery in Santa Monica, talks to Marketplace about why she and her parents sold the business. Tao, who was featured in “The Donut King” documentary, said she grew up in the donut shop and eventually took over operations. Tao’s family might’ve sold the longtime Santa Monica shop but she will continue doing a donut bouquet business called the Donut Princess and hosting Short N’ Sweet, a podcast about women empowerment and small business.

A companion review for 74-year-old Nick’s Cafe in Chinatown

Last week, Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison covered the splashy reopening of the former 101 Coffee Shop, which debuted as Clark Street Diner in Hollywood. As a contrast, Addison gives his take on the classic Chinatown roadside diner Nick’s Cafe, writing positively about the greasy spoon’s excellent ham and eggs.

A place for Ukrainian food in Hollywood

L.A. Taco has on Babushka Grandma’s Deli, a Ukrainian deli whose owner comes from Odessa. With a lot of prepared foods and dry goods, the most takeaway spot is a slice of Ukrainian culture in Los Angeles from jazz musician and owner Konstantin Chvouim, who is known to play tunes on the in-house piano.

In-N-Out expansion in Los Angeles

What Now LA has the details on In-N-Out’s new locations slated for Southern California. There’s a drive-thru coming to Valencia along The Old Road, as well as another to Santa Ana, and another to San Diego. While In-N-Out is a popular LA brand founded in Baldwin Park, there are actually only four locations in the city of Los Angeles (excluding the Valley), with most of the outlets spread across the county in other municipalities.