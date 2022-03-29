Toca Madera Team Grows a Cool Kid Hangout on the Sunset Strip This Summer

The Noble 33 hospitality group (Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, specifically) is branching out from its current array of restaurants to offer something new to the Sunset Strip. The team behind hotspot Toca Madera (in West Hollywood; Scottsdale, Arizona; and soon in Las Vegas) and Sparrow Italia in Downtown will open a more upscale destination known as Casa Madera inside the Mondrian Hotel this summer. The plan is to drop in all the usual design and menu choices, from light wood and rustic off-white touches to broadly inspired Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, across a 7,800 square foot venue. Expect the bar to be packed come summertime, even as more and more competing projects arrive like Lavo Ristorante to the west and Horses further east.

A baseball party

Homebound, the Art Deco bar at Union Station, is throwing its first Dodger game event on Friday, April 8 when the Boys in Blue face off against the Colorado Rockies. There will be both indoor and outdoor televisions for the 1:10 p.m. game, along with happy hour specials all day long.

A rooftop weekend hang and a pizza deal in the Arts District

Rooftop hangout Terra at Eataly is hosting a spring pop-up bar with partner Sipsmith Gin. The collaboration means Saturday brunches will now include exclusive gin cocktails that come topped with an actual scoop of Fior di Frutta jam.

Meanwhile in Downtown, the Arts District’s De La Nonna is offering an ongoing late-night pizza, beer, and a shot combination for just $20. The drink and bite fix runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Eating vegan in East Hollywood, and coffee and more in Downtown

There’s a new plant-based, entirely vegan restaurant to know about in East Hollywood. The Gray Zebra by chef Alison Cruddas and owner Nabiha Basathia, located at 5101 Sunset Boulevard, offers a variety of options from burgers and burritos to bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, and comfort food staples like loaded fries and nachos. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Downtown’s Historic Core, the new Basil and Cheese Cafe is now up and running at 757 S. Main Street. Expect coffee drinks, pastries, a full lineup of hot breakfast options like omelets and oatmeal, plus a toast bar, hot and cold sandwiches, and more. Over at 514 W. 7th Street, growing chain Gyu-Kaku is now serving up Japanese barbecue and other fare as well.

A hot cheese party in Eagle Rock

Milkfarm in Eagle Rock is turning eight years young, and to celebrate the cheese shop, grocery takeaway, and wine stop is running back one of its raclette nights on April 7. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., celebrants can enjoy Olympia Provisions smoked sausage topped with hot raclette cheese. There will also be giveaways and raffles.