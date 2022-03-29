 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Toca Madera Team Grows a Cool Kid Hangout on the Sunset Strip This Summer

Plus, an upcoming Dodger game day deal, and new openings to know across the city

by Farley Elliott

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A rendering showing blonde wood and thatched chairs at a hip new hotel restaurant.
A rendering for the upcoming Casa Madera.
Noble 33/Monochrome Design

The Noble 33 hospitality group (Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, specifically) is branching out from its current array of restaurants to offer something new to the Sunset Strip. The team behind hotspot Toca Madera (in West Hollywood; Scottsdale, Arizona; and soon in Las Vegas) and Sparrow Italia in Downtown will open a more upscale destination known as Casa Madera inside the Mondrian Hotel this summer. The plan is to drop in all the usual design and menu choices, from light wood and rustic off-white touches to broadly inspired Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, across a 7,800 square foot venue. Expect the bar to be packed come summertime, even as more and more competing projects arrive like Lavo Ristorante to the west and Horses further east.

A baseball party

Homebound, the Art Deco bar at Union Station, is throwing its first Dodger game event on Friday, April 8 when the Boys in Blue face off against the Colorado Rockies. There will be both indoor and outdoor televisions for the 1:10 p.m. game, along with happy hour specials all day long.

A rooftop weekend hang and a pizza deal in the Arts District

Rooftop hangout Terra at Eataly is hosting a spring pop-up bar with partner Sipsmith Gin. The collaboration means Saturday brunches will now include exclusive gin cocktails that come topped with an actual scoop of Fior di Frutta jam.

Meanwhile in Downtown, the Arts District’s De La Nonna is offering an ongoing late-night pizza, beer, and a shot combination for just $20. The drink and bite fix runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Eating vegan in East Hollywood, and coffee and more in Downtown

There’s a new plant-based, entirely vegan restaurant to know about in East Hollywood. The Gray Zebra by chef Alison Cruddas and owner Nabiha Basathia, located at 5101 Sunset Boulevard, offers a variety of options from burgers and burritos to bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, and comfort food staples like loaded fries and nachos. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Downtown’s Historic Core, the new Basil and Cheese Cafe is now up and running at 757 S. Main Street. Expect coffee drinks, pastries, a full lineup of hot breakfast options like omelets and oatmeal, plus a toast bar, hot and cold sandwiches, and more. Over at 514 W. 7th Street, growing chain Gyu-Kaku is now serving up Japanese barbecue and other fare as well.

A hot cheese party in Eagle Rock

Milkfarm in Eagle Rock is turning eight years young, and to celebrate the cheese shop, grocery takeaway, and wine stop is running back one of its raclette nights on April 7. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., celebrants can enjoy Olympia Provisions smoked sausage topped with hot raclette cheese. There will also be giveaways and raffles.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

LA Times Lands a New Food Editor Two Years After Meehan Fallout

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Ricky’s Fish Taco Truck Closes Temporarily Due to Road Construction

By Matthew Kang

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Breezy Summer Hangout Benny Boy Brewing Does Craft Beer and Cider in Lincoln Heights

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Westside Favorite Pizzana Awakens the Valley With Some of LA’s Finest Pies

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world