The Viper Room in West Hollywood Will Be Redeveloped Into a New 12-Story Building

A piece of West Hollywood history will transition into a multi-use project starting next year. The iconic Viper Room — opened by Johnny Depp and former actor Sal Jenco in 1993 — will become a 12-story high rise, and construction begins next year.

Deadline reports the LA-based firm Silver Creek Development will turn 8852 W. Sunset Boulevard into a residential building with restaurants, cafes, a luxury hotel, music venue, and recording studio with original Viper Room memorabilia featured throughout the building.

In a few years, this famous stretch of the Sunset Strip will become unrecognizable with the forthcoming Viper Room changes on the corner of Sunset and Larabee. The same goes for the adjacent and former Hustler lingerie store that’s slated to become the private London-based club the Arts Room.

Re:Her food festival kicks off this weekend

Regarding Her’s (aka RE:Her) food festival launches this Friday. It’s all about showing some extra love towards and supporting women-owned businesses in Los Angeles. There’s plenty happening with 85 participating restaurants like Botanica, Gasolina, Superfine, Rossoblu, Love & Salt, Gogo’s Tacos, and Moderno Cocina. Have a look at the full lineup here.

Eyes Of Tammy Faye gospel brunch

Craig’s in WeHo is hosting a tribute to Jessica Chastain’s film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye this weekend. It’s part of awards season events throughout LA, but this meal comes with complimentary fake lashes and champagne this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are required via Open Table.

Queen Mary and the Day Trip Festival

It’s been a tough decade for the temporarily shuttered Queen Mary, but since the city of Long Beach took over its stewardship in 2021, there’s some good news on the horizon. Not only are the $5 million worth of repairs underway, but the Day Trip music festival will take place in the adjacent park on June 25 and 26. Check the lineup here.

Handel’s Ice Cream to La Cañada Flintridge

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is expanding into La Cañada Flintridge with a 2,524 square-foot ice cream shop, reports What Now Los Angeles.

History of LA’s Black restaurants

LA’s unofficial restaurant historian Hadley Meares took a deep dive into history with about the legacy of Black-owned restaurants. Head to LAist for detailed background on Dulan’s and how Central Avenue became a hub for Black residents.