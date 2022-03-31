City of Los Angeles Lifts Vaccine Proof Requirement for Restaurants

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council officially lifted its COVID-19 vaccine proof requirement to enter restaurants, bars, concerts, movie theaters, gyms, and indoor city buildings. The measure will go into effect as soon as it receives a signature from Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The council failed to pass a similar measure last week with councilman Mike Bonin voting against it. Yesterday’s vote utilized an urgency clause and only required 12 votes to pass, reports KTLA-5. Though Garcetti is expected to sign the mandate, restaurants can continue to ask customers for vaccine proof. Earlier this month, LA County passed a health order that rescinded mask and vaccine proof requirements.

A roving California Wine Festival

The California Wine Festival returns next month scattered throughout four SoCal locations until November. Pop-up festivities start in Dana Point then move to Carlsbad, Santa Barbara, and Huntington Beach. Tickets range from $40 –to$180 per person where sampling wine and food is the focus. Check the site for more info.

Whiskey tasting and tasting menu

The Peninsula Beverly Hills partnered with Wolves Whiskey to make its own California-made brand called Table 9. The new whiskey will be sold at the swanky hotel starting in April. If feeling a bit extra, the hotel’s restaurant has a $700 four-course meal with a whiskey pairing menu with a bottle of Table 9 for home consumption. Reservations available on Tock.

Carnival and barbecue competition at Santa Anita Park

This weekend, Santa Anita Park will host its annual spring carnival and BBQ Masters championship. They’ll have a people’s choice title for the top pitmasters while watching horses race, with rides, and games. The carnival runs throughout April. For pricing and full festival information, click here.

Three stars for Le Comptoir

Time Out LA editor gives Le Comptoir a three-star review. Patricia Kelly Yeo noted the “Michelin-starred vegetarian tasting menu gives seasonal produce the traditional French treatment — with overly precious, sometimes dull results.”

Wife and the Somm celebrates one year

On Sunday, Glassell Park wine bar Wife and the Somm will officially celebrate its one year anniversary with a line up of wine tastings, original menu classics, plus a barbecue pop up by Smokey Wonder BBQ. It’s $85 per person, get the full details here.

Savory pie time at the Hollywood Roosevelt

A savory pie pop-up is happening this Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Barish at the Hollywood Roosevelt. Calum Franklin from the UK’s Holborn Dining Room where he’ll prepare chicken pie, pork pie, and dauphinoise potato pie with Montgomery cheddar. Franklin will also be signing his book “The Pie Room” at Now Serving at 1 p.m. on Saturday.