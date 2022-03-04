 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An assortment of dishes at Magari restaurant in Los Angeles
An assortment of dishes at Magari
Wonho Frank Lee

A Japanese-Italian Stunner Settles into Hollywood’s Sunset Stretch

A trio of big chef names are behind Magari, opening tonight in LA’s hottest dining neighborhood

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee

Another addition to Hollywood’s sudden upscale dining boom opens tonight with Magari. The Japanese-Italian restaurant has been in the works since late 2021 and features a collection of award-winning chefs known for cooking Michelin-level food across the globe. The new Magari’s glassy front sits next to Sugarfish and Nuehouse Hollywood at Sunset and Gower.

Chef Yoshiyuki Okuno — who earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand for his Tokyo restaurant La Brianza — will work alongside Sicilian-born Enrico Merendino, with 2019 James Beard Foundation Award winner for Best Northeast chef Tony Messina to serve as consulting chef. Together they plan to offer LA a slew of Japanese-Italian options alongside spots like Little Tokyo’s Pasta e Pasta or Gardena’s Akane Chaya — or even the new Tokyo-inspired pizza shop Pizzeria Sei over at Pico and Robertson. Magari is probably best compared to chef Josef Centeno’s Orsa & Winston, which developed a menu that has been incorporating Japanese and Italian flavors since 2013.

Okuno organized the menu with three sections: crudo, pasta, and wood-fired grill. That means dishes like a tuna crudo with eggplant caponata with burrata, and basil; a yuzu tagliatelle with crab, poppyseed, and parmigiano; and a karaage-style chicken milanese. Heavier portions include a Wagyu steak and other smoke-heavy meats and greens coming from the grill. The opening menu can be found here.

Cocktails were developed by Bavel’s Liam Baer and New York bar man Payman Bahmani who worked at New York speakeasy Please Don’t Tell. The pair developed a rework to the old fashioned called the kodawari with whiskey, sesame, banana, amontillado, and black walnut. The tachinomi includes sour vodka, passionfruit, aperol, citrus, cacao, and Japanese cinnamon.

Architect Cass Calder Smoth incorporated ash wood lattice and a Japanese paper lantern-inspired light that winds throughout the former Paley space. The outdoor patio fits plenty, along with a lounge to one side that includes fire pits. The entire Magari team operates alongside Ozumo Concepts, which operates Ozumo restaurant in San Francisco. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday until 11 p.m. at 6115 Sunset Boulevard.

Magari’s dining room in Hollywood
Magari’s dining room
Dining area at Magari in Hollywood
Wood lattice and artwork at Magari in Hollywood
Wood lattice and artwork
Wood latticed dining room
Group dining at Magari in Hollywood
Group dining table
Open kitchen at Magari in Hollywood
Open kitchen
Magari restaurant bar in Hollywood
Bar
Magari restaurant’s rear bar view
Rear bar view
Bar at Magari restaurant in Hollywood
Bar
Magari entry door
Entry
Magari’s outdoor lounge
Outdoor lounge
Magari restaurant’s outdoor patio
Patio
Magari’s wood-fired oven
Wood-fired oven
Bonito tataki at Magari restaurant
Bonito tataki
Eggplant parmigiana agnolotti at Magari restaurant
Eggplant parmigiana agnolotti
Whole roasted orata at Magari restaurant
Whole roasted orata
Yuzu tagliatelle at Magari restaurant
Yuzu tagliatelle
Magari restaurant’s yuzu tagliatelle
Razor clam dish at Magari restaurant
Razor clam
Magari restaurant’s kodawari old fashioned cocktail with whiskey, sesame, banana, amontillado, and black walnut
Kodawari old fashioned cocktail with whiskey, sesame, banana, amontillado, and black walnut
Tachinomi cocktail with sour vodka, passionfruit, aperol, citrus, cacao, and Japanese cinnamon at Magari restaurant
Tachinomi cocktail with sour vodka, passionfruit, aperol, citrus, cacao, and Japanese cinnamon
Honou margarita with tequila, shishito pepper, lemon, yuzu kosho, and salt/spice rim at Magari restaurant
Honou margarita with tequila, shishito pepper, lemon, yuzu kosho, and salt/spice rim
Magari building

Magari

6115 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028 Visit Website
