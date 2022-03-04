One of SF’s Best Coffee Makers Pours Into Culver City’s Coolest Corridor

Bay Area caffeine specialist Equator Coffees opens today at the Ivy Station development in Culver City, putting some of California’s best beans within walking distance for transit riders, tech workers, Culver City locals, and beyond. To celebrate the anticipated arrival, Equator Coffees will be donating ten percent of its sales for the first week to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Coffee drinkers in San Francisco are already very familiar with Equator Coffees, a certified B Corp founded in 1995 by Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell that now holds more than half a dozen locations across the region from Mill Valley to Sausalito to Fort Mason. The company also roasts its own beans, offers wholesale coffee to other companies, and has a subscription service for at-home drinking as well. Equator joins fellow Bay Area coffee transplants like Sightglass, Tartine’s Coffee Manufactory, and the Oakland-founded, Nestle-owned Blue Bottle in making the jump from Northern California to the wilds of Los Angeles.

The new Equator Coffees in Culver City is much more than just a spot for grab and go drinks, though. The glassy, Kelly Party Designed Ivy Station cafe offers drip and espresso drinks (including a collaboration spiced latte with Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger of Socalo) in addition to teas, pastries from Farmshop, and toasts and breads backboned by LA favorite Bub & Grandmas.

Equator Coffees is open as of today at Ivy Station, 8900 Venice Boulevard, in Culver City. The coffee shop joins names like Etta and Celestina Rooftop at the new transit-friendly build adjacent to the Platform development east of the standalone city’s main downtown drag. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.