Prime New Food Tenants Announced for San Pedro’s West Harbor Development

A handful of new restaurant tenants have been announced for San Pedro’s upcoming West Harbor development, which replaces the longstanding Ports O’Call Village down on the waterfront. The highly anticipated area has already seen an influx of upcoming talent like Yamashiro, Poppy + Rose, and Sugar Factory, but now Eater has learned that a few important fast-casual operators will also offer something for the coming hoards. Smash burger sensation the Window will join Pitfire Pizza (which makes sense, considering the two share ownership) and Olala Crepes inside the coming Market Hall space at the sprawling property; King & Queen Cantina will also open a more robust outlet on property at some point. All told, the restaurants and surrounding retail businesses should be ready at the tourist destination by next year, when the West Harbor development plans to come online.

Chowhound, the seminal food and restaurant message board and conversation site, is closing down after nearly 25 years. The site was formative for many current food writers, home cooks, and restaurant owners, sprouting up from earlier internet days to lead much of the discourse around new restaurant openings, insider gossip, and recipe ideation — an area later taken over by food blogs, news sites, social media influencers, and existing boards like Food Talk Central. The site will go dark on Monday, March 21.

While Hollywood’s private membership operation the H Club did not survive the pandemic, the building where it once stood (1717 Vine Street) is alive and well — and slated to turn into a different private club called the Aster this summer. The June arrival means a rooftop lounge, multiple restaurants, and hotel space for members, though the public will be offered some accommodations at the restaurants from time to time, at least according to a rep for the space. What that looks like is, for now, anyone’s guess.

Do-good company Everytable, known for its variable pricing model and small storefronts that open in underserved neighborhoods, is expanding yet again. The LA-based outfit will open in Bellflower, Culver City, Inglewood, Los Feliz, and on campus at Compton Community College in just the next month or so. From there, the company plans to jump to New York with 100 new stores in the next half-decade.

Dear John’s is sticking around for a bit longer. The always-temporary restaurant collaboration has extended its lease through April 30,2023, though the building it occupies is still (for now) slated for eventual demolition.