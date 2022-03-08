Hit Palm Springs Restaurant Workshop Kitchen Arrives in LA Next Month

The two-year-plus global pandemic has not dimmed LA’s prospects for getting a new location of what may be the best restaurant in Palm Springs. The ever-busy Workshop Kitchen + Bar is a sleek, stone-cut staple for Palm Springs visitors, offering diners an upscale evening experience that relies heavily on local farms and cement-chic environs. Now Workshop is ready for its long-awaited Los Angeles debut.

The new LA version of Workshop will open in the closed former Odys + Penelope space on La Brea. That news was first announced in the summer of 2019, though chef and owner Michael Beckman (a native Angeleno) has been trying to get a Workshop into Los Angeles since at least 2018. Now he’s pulled it off, with final touches happening at the space in anticipation of an arrival this spring.

Beckman is a big deal in perennially sunny Palm Springs, having opted out of the world of cantinas, throwback steakhouses, dive bars, and chain restaurants to instead create a whole new world with Workshop a decade ago. Heavy with poured cement and lightened by tall ceilings, the space became a hit with travelers and upscale locals alike, with Beckman pushing the envelope culinarily. He has since gone on to open the cocktail-focused Truss & Twine in Palm Springs as well.

And now, Beckman returns to Los Angeles with an opening planned for April, though a formal opening date has yet to be announced. As the rendering above shows, the space will maintain that Workshop look, pared down and gray with tall ceilings and a touch of sun from the skylights above. The rounded booths take on a hulled look and glow with interior pendant lighting, and there’s room at the back bar for walk-in solo diners. Expect to see the finished product in just a matter of weeks at 127 S. La Brea Avenue.