Local Vegan Hot Chicken Shop Spices Up the Food at LAFC’s Stadium

Heads up for plant-based soccer fans (and everyone else, really): Wolfie’s is now open at the Banc of California stadium near Downtown. The home field of the Los Angeles Football Club has long prioritized its food vendors, particularly locally-owned options, and now there’s vegan hot chicken by way of Highland Park. Wolfie’s is a well-known name already, having moved from a food truck to a brick and mortar restaurant on York, and now owner Jason Eisner has landed the first fully-vegan concession operation in all of Major League Soccer. Find their fried faux meat tenders and sandwiches on game days.

A new Sunset Strip celebration

There’s a mellow new hotel coming to the heart of the Sunset Strip soon. Hotel Ziggy is set to open formally on April 1, and comes complete with a lobby-level restaurant and bar, upstairs lounge, and more, all just steps from the comedy clubs and nightlife.

Local support for Ukraine

There are plenty of ways to help the people of Ukraine right now, including more than a few local food-related options around Los Angeles. That includes a massive upcoming bake sale upstairs from Now Serving at Chinatown’s Far East Plaza on March 12, with all proceeds going to UNICEF’s UK Ukrain Appeal support network.

A number of coffee shops and suppliers are stepping up, too: Found Coffee, Demitasse, Prospect Roasters, and Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee have all jumped on board to send resources towards various needs in the Ukraine right now. Stereoscope Coffee will donate $1 from each bag of sold beans to World Central Kitchen through the rest of the month as well.

For restaurants specifically, the Innovative Dining Group will also be donating 10 percent of all sales today to World Central Kitchen. To support, buy a meal at BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, Katana, or Burbank’s Yakumi today.

Lao food’s NY Times moment

New York Times California critic Tejal Rao talks Lao food across Southern California, shining a spotlight on the “once obscured” cuisine as it rises in prominence locally.

News from Naugles

Reborn taco stand Naugles is losing its Huntington Beach surfside location, but gaining a standalone restaurant in Artesia soon. Check out the goodbye notice below.