4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.

April 1, 2022

For plantain pancakes on a semi-hidden patio: Real Coconut Kitchen

Real Coconut Kitchen, an all-grain-free, vegan-friendly cafe with locations in Tulum (of course), Malibu, and West Los Angeles, may focus on accommodating dietary needs, but none of its food feels timid or less flavorful for it. The Malibu restaurant, tucked behind tony Malibu Country Mart and adjacent to a massive Whole Foods, has a sunny back patio that is more unassuming than you might expect for an area that hosts luxury vintage car shows every other Sunday. The move here is to get the macho pancakes, supple hotcakes made from mashed plantains and whipped eggs that arrive with a deeply caramelized exterior, a thimble of maple syrup, a bright berry coulis, and thickly sliced bananas. The pancake is airier than should be possible for the denser plantain batter, which gives a more subtle flavor than typical banana pancakes. The cafe offers coffees and juices that you can linger over long after your brunch dishes have been eaten — quickly. 23401 Civic Center Way, Malibu. —Nicole Adlman

For a weekend skewer feast in Silver Lake: Needle

Last year, dynamic Cantonese restaurant Needle aspired for greatness with a full tasting menu situation replete with gingery, garlicky whole lobster and amazing char siu pork belly. But that model wasn’t sustainable in the tiny space, which could only accommodate one large table a night. Now chef Ryan Wong is aspiring for another kind of take on a traditional Chinese street food: barbecue skewers. Right now the menu is fairly tight, with Wong himself grilling wood skewers of chicken thigh, ground pork meatball, shrimp with curry and lime, and lemony sugar snap peas. There’s also other fare from the kitchen, like a whole char siu pork chop, crispy chicken wings, and his signature almond “jello” with seasonal citrus and other fruit. Needle is a lot more approachable every day with the casual a la carte menu, so grab one of the counter seats on the tiny patio and enjoy the ride. 3827 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. —Matthew Kang

For Peruvian delights out of West LA: Qusqo Bistro and Gallery

When approaching Qusqo Bistro and Gallery at night, it’s a gorgeous sight. The colorful murals, walls, and lights are inviting and right around the corner from Sawtelle Japantown. Owner Lucy Haro opened the shop in 2007 and developed a loyal customer base by skipping the traditional rotisserie chicken and instead focusing on other favorites like papa la huancaina, lomo saltado, ceviches, paella, plus Peruvian tacos, and a spicy shrimp rice bowl. There’s also an entirely plant-based menu. Don’t skip Qusqo’s elixirs menu where Haro prepares chicha juice with purple corn as the base with pineapple, apple, cinnamon, and cloves, or her avocado hemp smoothie. Cusqueña beer or sangria will also hit the spot while looking at the curated art, listening to live music, or taking in a comedy show. 11633 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Los Angeles. —Mona Holmes

For a wine and snacks kind of night: the Wife & the Somm

The shape of Glassell Park’s cozy restaurant the Wife & the Somm is what strikes most people first. The frontage is angled away from the street, with an archway leading to a shifty front patio that’s all corners and greenery. Inside, a run of single seats look out onto the street beyond, while an in-the-round bar offers drinks to all diners. Another square patio hides towards the back, making the place feel cozy, intimate, and very focused on drinking. That should be apparent based on the sommelier nod in the name, but here owners Chris Lucchese and Christy Lindgren Lucchese really do take their wine to a new level. Pages (well, digital pages) of wines by the bottle and glass are available to all who pass under that arch, weaving from rare pours to chilled reds, funky orange stuff, sparkling starters, and on to big, bold finishes and dessert wines. It all makes for a fun, meandering evening over a few plates of food with friends, be it lule balls with eggplant puree and tzatziki, some simple salads or a grilled octopus, or even just charcuterie and cheese. Much like the physical restaurant itself, the menu is designed to duck in with little destination in mind, and enjoy. 3416 Verdugo Road, Glassell Park. — Farley Elliott