LA Commission Approves Pacific Dining Car as a Historic Cultural Monument

Last Thursday, the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission recommended the Westlake Pacific Dining Car to be designated a historic cultural monument. The vote is the first step to help preserve the 99-year-old restaurant after it closed in 2020. Last week, the Pacific Dining Car’s owners invited the public to comment at the commission meeting. Spectrum News reports the former late-night restaurant is one step closer to being saved from redevelopment after the commission recommended historic cultural status be given to the original building and kitchen.

The family-run Pacific Dining Car has passed through generations since opening 99 years ago. Current owner Wes Idol III bought the business after his father Wesley died in 2019. Spectrum News noted that Wesley’s widow Toby Idol — who owns the property — does not agree with this historical designation campaign.

During the commission meeting, Toby Idol’s attorney read a statement that indicates she and her late husband did not want the property to be designated as a historic cultural monument, and Wes Idol III “is the person apparently advancing this nomination because his father disinherited him for that very reason.” In another twist, a City News Service story quoted Wes’ sister Conlee, saying she was surprised by Toby Idol’s “negative statements toward Wes III,” adding that “his father had no rancor against him and did not disinherit him.” The commission unanimously passed the motion and on to the Los Angeles City Council for final approval.

Higher costs for LA diners

Inflation, COVID-19 mandates, customers cutting back on spending, and supply chain issues are causing restaurant menu prices to increase. NBC-4 visited Burbank restaurants to see how they’re dealing with it.

Black-owned coffee shops in Los Angeles

Time Out LA curated a list of Black-owned cafes by neighborhood from Inglewood to Downtown, including Harun Coffee and Sip & Sonder.

A guide to Boyle Heights

Fodor’s published a dining guide to Boyle Heights, with some guidance by local artist Robert Vargas.

A new DTLA bar that features wine, beer, and tinned fish

The DTLA Cheese team is just about ready to open Kippered, where they’ll emphasize 50 types of tinned fish, plus the beer and wine that’ll accompany them, reports the Los Angeles Times. Kippered will be down the block from Grand Central Market, where DTLA Cheese currently resides.

Lowkey Burritos crowdfunding

Lowkey Burritos owner Matthew Stevanus launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for van repairs and the current cost increase to run a business. For now, it’ll stick to Long Beach pop-ups while trying to raise $9,500.