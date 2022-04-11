Where to Order Passover Dinner 2022 in Los Angeles

Passover feels remarkably open this spring, as COVID-19 regulations and restrictions have lessened to almost nothing (even Elijah won’t have to wear a mask at the door in 2022). As new restaurants begin to bloom in Los Angeles, longtime staples of the Jewish community are presenting to-go menus that fit the needs of family seder gatherings of any size. The holiday, which commemorates the Israelite exodus from ancient Egypt, spans over a week, starting this year at sundown on April 15 and running through April 22 (or 23, depending on what calendar you use).

Most families gather on at least the first night for a traditional seder dinner, with the mostly-for-display seder plate and its parsley, egg, shank bone, charoset, and horseradish; juicy braised brisket; golden, schmaltzy matzo ball soup, and more matzo to represent the flat, unleavened bread the Israelites brought with them on their passage to freedom. Read on for where to order (or dine-in) for Passover 2022 in Los Angeles.

Malli at Melody

Mexican-Jewish pop-up Malli will be centering a series of Passover dishes during its April 14, 15, and 16 takeovers of Melody in Virgil Village. Chef-owner Elizabeth Heitner tells Eater LA the menu will include Mexican-influenced Ashkenazi dishes like “masa ball” soup, chicken liver tostada with sour cherry chimoy, pastrami tacos, honeynut squash tzimmes with earthy salsa macha, and more. The dinners take place from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and are walk-in friendly.

Rustic Canyon restaurants

The Rustic Canyon group, which runs a swathe of restaurants on the westside of Los Angeles, has several Passover menus in play. At Huckleberry in Santa Monica, a four-person seder menu for $200 features a choice of braised onion brisket or herb-roasted chicken with requisite sides like matzo ball soup and charoset (and not-so-requisite sides, like potato pancakes — for those who want a Hanukkah feel to their seders), as well as a box of plain or chocolate-dipped gluten-free coconut macaroons. Pre-orders for Huckleberry can be made 72-hours in advance.

Birdie G’s, also in Santa Monica, has a to-go menu with nontraditional takes on Passover staples: think corned beef tri-tip with smoked tomato gravy, a whole roasted chicken with black lime and fenugreek, curried carrot “tzimmes” with pine nuts and raisin, southern-style kugel, and the restaurant’s beloved carrot miso matzo ball soup. For dessert, diners can order a whole flourless chocolate cake (available in 6-inch or 9-inch rounds). Pantry staples for sale include ready-made schmaltz, gribenes, and horseradish cream; a cocktail menu offers a springtime spitz kit, which can stir up to 16 drinks. Orders must be made on Tock by 5 p.m. on April 11.

Finally, at Esters Wine Shop, bottles of kosher wine will be sold by the set: The Passover wine pack goes for $45 and includes a bottle of La Ferme Rouge’s sauvignon blanc and a red blend of carignan and syrah. The wines are available for pickup and can be ordered through the online shop, on the spot at the restaurant, or via phone.

Akasha

This Culver City classic always comes correct for Jewish holidays, offering a comprehensive slate of dishes to-go for each. For Passover this year, the vegetarian-friendly menu includes half-pints of both its chicken chopped liver and vegan “mock” liver, matzo ball soup (chicken and vegetable-broth versions are offered), grass-fed beef brisket, chicken tagine with preserved lemon, and eggplant “parm” breaded with matzo meal. Initial pre-orders have ended but customers can reach out to catering@akasharestaurant.com to check the availability of specific items.

Jar

Jar is offering both to-go and dine-in menus for its Passover 5782 this year. The dine-in menu at the restaurant will be held on Friday, April 15, with a ticket for $250 a person that can be reserved on Tock; an in-restaurant seder will be led by Rabbi Ellen Nemhouse. The menu includes dishes like “auntie’s” chopped liver and a puree of spring peas served with feta and spring radish; matzo ball soup with a lemongrass broth; jumbo asparagus with hard-boiled egg and lemon; mains like pot roast with carrots, caramelized onions, and creamy horseradish or Alaskan halibut served with an herby English pea scallion butter; sides of mashed potatoes or tzimmes; and desserts like macaroons and chocolate and pecan-smothered matzo. The takeout menu (also available on Tock) includes many of the same dishes from the dine-in menu, but also offers sticky charoset with date, walnuts, and apple and roasted salmon with cranberry relish for those who don’t opt for Jar’s classic pot roast.

Joan’s on Third

This Fairfax restaurant and market is offering a Passover to-go menu with most items designed to feed groups of two to six. Starters include crudite with a springy spinach and leek dip along with a cheese plate that substitutes matzo for toasted bread. Entrees include beef brisket with add-on horseradish creme fraiche, herb-roasted chicken, or grilled salmon with basil cream; charoset fused with walnuts, fig, and apricot; mashed potatoes, spring vegetables, and kugel round out the sides. Like many places offering Passover menus this year, the desserts steer toward traditional territory with flourless chocolate cake, coconut macaroons, and chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons; the outlier, a lemon berry pavlova, will brighten any seder table. Orders can be placed with the catering department with a 72-hour notice; the restaurant will be closed Sunday, April 17, for Easter.

Wexler’s

For $295, the Passover spread at Wexler’s Deli feeds four to six people and includes a traditional braised brisket, a big farmer’s market salad, matzo ball soup, homemade gefilte fish, roasted heirloom carrots, potato kugel, and a box of matzo. The dinner is available from April 15 to April 23 for delivery and pick-up, order can be placed at catering@wexlersdeli.com or by calling the restaurant.

Wise Sons

Bay Area transplant Wise Sons has a to-go menu for Passover with some of the seder heavy-hitters you might expect: a lay-it-out-yourself seder plate kit, tart apple charoset, creamy chicken liver, and matzo ball soup. While there isn’t a selection of meaty mains, you can order gluten-free potato kugel or a pea and carrot medley with lemon-herb butter to accompany what you make at home. Diners can also donate meals to local seniors for $16 through Wise Sons’ partnership with Jewish Family and Children’s Services; the restaurant will match each donation, meal for meal. Orders can be placed online in advance of the holiday.

Slab Barbecue

This Fairfax barbecue shop from Israeli chef Burt Bakman is offering a $280 Passover to-go menu that feeds four via Tock. The spread includes Slab’s classic brisket slices, traditional matzo ball soup, bitter greens and citrus salad, apple and walnut charoset, potato kugel, and chocolate and coconut macaroons.

Sant’olina

The sleek rooftop restaurant option at the Beverly Hilton (like Slab, this H.Wood group restaurant also ties to Burt Bakman) is offering a takeout-only Passover menu with a broad-swing slate of diasporic dishes: hummus, baba ghanoush, beet muhammara, charoset, matzo brie, matzo ball soup, roasted carrots, radishes, and green beans, and fattoush salad. For dessert, the restaurant will include vanilla pavlovas. A shank bone, bitter herb, egg, and horseradish set comes with the package to allow diners to assemble a seder plate at home. The $240 spread feeds four and can be ordered on OpenTable through April 13.

Clementine

Passover offerings at this sunny Westwood restaurant and cafe include a locked-and-loaded seder plate for $28, as well as dinners-for-two that feature matzo ball soup, charoset, a choice of two mains (braised beef brisket, roasted chicken with lemon and thyme, or poached wild king salmon with shallot creme fraiche), and sides like cucumber salad with dill and scallions, spring vegetables, tzimmes, fingerling potatoes with caramelized shallot and Tuscan kale, and beet and blood orange vinaigrette-spiked asparagus, among others. Orders can be placed on its website.