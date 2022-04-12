Underground LA Pizza Pop-Up Speak Cheezy Opens Its Long Beach Dream Home

Speak Cheezy has soft-opened in Long Beach. The one-time pop-up turned actual restaurant at 3950 E. 4th Street had a gangbusters opening weekend, and is now keeping hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday for walk-ins only. Expect naturally-leavened sourdough pizzas from chef Jason Winters at the Belmont Shore restaurant, complete with blistered edges from the 800-degree oven. Menu options include a classic margherita or pepperoni take, as well as more unique takes like the Shroomsday Button with local oyster mushrooms and a white wine cream sauce; the opening menu is here.

An LA barbecue book arrives

Kevin Bludso’s new cookbook is out. The Compton specialist (who has since relocated back to Texas, but keeps his namesake restaurant on La Brea) has a new title out with writer Noah Galuten titled the Bludo’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair In Smoke And Soul, and it drops today wherever books are sold.

A call for food vendor lovers

Want to help out street vendors in Los Angeles? Inclusive Action is calling for support letters to help get SB972 passed. The vendor-led bill would help to streamline the permitting and business license process for small vendors across the state, a major hurdle in the ongoing effort to fully legalize (and decriminalize) vital local food entrepreneurs. Letters must be submitted by Wednesday, April 13.

Collaborations and events

The Ototo team is heading up to Sherman Oaks to participate in Thai Taco Tuesday at Anajak on April 19. The alleyway hangout has become one of the coolest parties in all of Los Angeles, and the plan is to cook braised pork belly tacos, shiso and nori pupusas, dry-aged fish, and lots of natural wine and sake. The party starts at 5 p.m. next week.

Melanie Wine Bar on West Third Street is presenting a new series called Melanie Talks Wine that is part panel discussion, part tasting. Each series, offered as a tasting with complimentary cheese and charcuterie, is meant to provide a larger discussion on a specific topic or process; first up is “orange wine” on Friday, April 15. Tickets are $55 per person.

Oaxacan restaurant Madre is hosting a two-night screening of the Sons of Mezcal documentary at its West Hollywood location starting tonight, with a three-course dinner, welcome cocktail, and mezcal flight to boot. Tickets are $175 per person, with a start time of 6 p.m.

Seoul Sausage and Woon and Domi are all partnering up for a new dosirak drop that runs tomorrow through Friday. Expect stir fry noodles, sweet and spicy chicken sausages, fried chicken, pineapple cake desserts, and more in the $48 box, available for pickup this week. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Korean American Story non-profit.