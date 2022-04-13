What’s New to Eat at Dodger Stadium, 2022 Edition

Though the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers season officially started last week, Thursday’s home opener against the Cincinnati Reds will still feel like the actual kickoff for LA baseball. This four-game series marks 60 years of baseball in Elysian Park, plus the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut, and comes just two years removed from the Dodgers’ historic World Series win in 2020. This year, one big question looms above all others in the minds of many fans: What’s good to eat while at Dodger Stadium?

Dodger Stadium boasts plenty of fan food favorites to choose from, like the beloved traditional or plant-based Dodger Dog, garlic fries, the $21 michelada, or nachos in a mini baseball hat. Fans (who follow a few key rules) can even bring in outside food, either packed at home or picked up from local restaurants nearby. During the 2022 season — depending on the section — some new items are available for fans sporting Dodger blue or any team gear; let’s dig in.

New dogs on the field level, reserve level, and LA on deck circle

Dodger Dogs are easy to locate during a game, but there’s more than just the usual hot dog to try this year. In 2022, fans can score a Louisiana hot link, bratwurst, Italian sausage, or a plant-based bratwurst option for those avoiding meat.

Potato and tequila time on the reserve level

The Twisted Tatoes Stand on the reserve level has all things spud, including spiral potatoes seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic, mesquite, Tajín, cotija cheese, and chili lime aioli. There’s also a barbecued “burnt ends” potato slathered in barbecue spice, chipotle aioli, and pickled red onions. Also on the reserve level is the Herradura “Dodgerita,” one of the new cocktails in section 11.

Aguas frescas and taquitos at the field level Hornitos Cantina, centerfield, and the LA Taqueria on the reserve level

The Dodgers are inextricably linked to LA’s Mexican-American culture, and vice versa. It’s a long and complex relationship, but impossible to miss with the 1970s Fernandomania, fans sporting blue and white sombreros, or the affectionate local label, “Los Doyers.” Traditional aguas frescas — blended fruit drinks with water, lime juice, and sweetener — are available this season at the Hornitos Cantina/field level, center field, and the reserve level’s LA Taqueria. Flavors range from mango to horchata, strawberry kiwi, or a pineapple agua fresca with a tamarindo rim.

Try the recently added taqueria platter at the Hornitos Cantina on the field level, or the LA Taqueria on the reserve level. It’s a big option with chicken taquitos, jalapeño poppers, and cheese quesadilla. The right field Hornitos Cantina also has new tequila cocktails on deck for 2022.

Dessert on the field, reserve, and loge levels

In 2021, Dunkin’ Donuts signed a multi-year deal that designated the chain as the Dodgers official donut and coffee spot. For 2022, funnel fries dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate or raspberry syrup topping are available at the Dunkin’ stand.

Not to be outdone by the savory options, fans can find dessert nachos as well, with tortilla chips substituted out in favor of fried dough fritter buñuelos topped with soft-serve ice cream, strawberries, and chocolate sauce. Try these at the Dunkin’ Stand on the field level or the Sweet Spot on the loge level.

Dodgers Deli on the loge level

Sandwiches rule the day at the loge level’s Dodgers Deli with the addition of a caprese sandwich with mozzarella, basil, tomato with balsamic glaze on French bread, a cold cuts sub, or the roast beef dip sandwich.

Group eating and drinking

Those taking in the stunning view on the newly refurbished stadium club level can also take advantage of the group package that includes complimentary food and alcohol on a game-to-game basis, with menus that rotate throughout the season.

Nashville tenders, Korean short rib bowls, and a barbecue platter

Also new for 2022, the Sweet Chick stand on the field level offers Nashville-style chicken tenders with crinkle-cut fries. The field level is where Korean short rib bowl specialist Base Bowls is found. If near the Think Blue Barbecue at the Centerfield Pavilion, there’s a new combination platter with burnt ends, cornbread, pulled pork, and coleslaw with smoked picante.

CPK throughout the stadium

California Pizza Kitchen introduces its mushroom pepperoni sausage pizza with crimini mushrooms, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, basil, mozzarella, and wild Greek oregano this season, which is available throughout the stadium.