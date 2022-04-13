Busy Summertime Pandemic Pop-Up Greekman’s Goes Permanent in Silver Lake

Enduring Mediterranean pop-up Greekman’s is going permanent in Silver Lake. The now-former Freedman’s strip mall home at 2619 Sunset Boulevard has converted fully to become a home for Greek wine, meat skewers, and other fun, summery delights. Starting April 14, hours will be Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with expanded hours (including on the weekends) to come soon.

Originally planned as an outdoor pandemic pivot in 2021, Greekman’s has become a cozy, casual staple for Sunset Boulevard. Eventually owner Jonah Freedman decided to get rid of the limited time moniker and change the place up entirely, converting both the parking lot patio and the interior to Greekman’s full time. To celebrate the formal flip, diners can head over to a gyro and cocktails party on Sunday, May 1 from noon to 4 p.m., with a portion of proceeds going to benefit UNICEF. As for Freedman’s, the Jewish-ish restaurant that first opened in 2017? The plan, Freedman tells Eater, is to open the restaurant elsewhere in Los Angeles — and to bring back that tableside brisket.

Neighborhood news

Rosemead favorite Bachan’s Takeout has closed, but hopefully not for long. A note taped to the front of the Japanese restaurant says the restaurant is moving to somewhere in Monterey Park instead, with an opening planned for next month. As of now, no firm details on where that might be. In Orange County news, Naugles Tacos is expanding yet again. The reborn fast food franchise is jumping up to a new space in Artesia, after launched locations over the past few years in Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, and Stanton.

After a lot of red tape and waiting, Uncle Paulie’s Deli is set to open in Studio City on April 18. The popular all-day shop, with locations on West Third Street and in Downtown, will serve sandwiches, salads, and lots of celeb-favorite merch from a storefront at 3990 Vantage Avenue.

Chef shuffles

Chef Javier Ramos is cooking up at Virgil Village’s Melody next week, Tuesday 4/19 and Wednesday 4/20. The menu will include roasted cabbage, a starter salad, albacore crudo, and Ramos’ dry aged burger. Meanwhile chef Miles Thompson, who has worked with Konbi for the past couple of years after leaving Michael’s in Santa Monica, is branching back out on his own. Expect Thompson to figure out his own upcoming restaurant project soon.

Prices and possibilities

Inflation? What inflation? A new investigation by the Los Angeles Times shows that, after three-plus decades, Arizona Iced Tea is still just 99 cents. How is that possible? Ask the billionaire independent owner who runs the business with his sons. Over in Santa Monica, LA Taco has the inside track on a few newer Mexican food options to check out, for those Westsiders and visitors not willing to run east.

A new dining room for the Valley

Osteria La Buca’s Sherman Oaks dining room is finally ready for in-person eating. The 17-year-old Melrose restaurant expanded to the Valley during the pandemic, and took more than a year to formalize its finished light blonde wood and tall ceiling look at 14235 Ventura Boulevard. There’s still a small marketplace area up front (that now includes restaurant merch), just now with seating in addition to takeout and delivery.