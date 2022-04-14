West Hollywood’s Exclusive and Wealthy Arts Club High Rise Is Coming Along

West Hollywood’s Planning Commission moved a step closer to approving a new outlet for the London-based Arts Club. In a vote of five to two, the commission approved recent changes to the proposal that will place a nine-story building (spread across the club, retail storefronts, and a public art gallery) at the former site of the historic Hustler store.

When completed, the club will feature restaurants, lounges and bars, private dining terraces on each level, screening rooms, a supper club, guest rooms, and a fitness center and spa. According to WeHoville, LA architecture firm Gensler submitted adjusted plans to reduce the number of parking spaces and to remove the option for a rooftop pool, while including more room for office space instead of guest club rooms. Those guest rooms will undoubtedly host the very wealthy and famous as a celebrity-backed venture.

Blocks away on this historic stretch of the Sunset Strip, the Viper Room will be demolished and become a multi-use, 12-story high rise, with construction beginning in 2023.

More funds for California restaurants

Restaurants Care is re-launching its Resilience Fund program where small, independent restaurants can apply for $3,000 grants. This time around, grants will be awarded to restaurants for kitchen equipment upgrades or retention bonuses, while one of the partners is offering a year of small business support services with experts, discounts, and trainings. Apply at the Restaurants Cares website.

An international plant-based chain expands to Marina del Rey

Planta Cocina, an international plant-based chain is about ready to open on the Westside, writes What Now Los Angeles. Though the opening date and location are unknown, apparently Planta has big expansion plans for SoCal with another headed to Brentwood. The company has four locations in Florida, four in Toronto, one in NYC, and one in Bethesda, Maryland already.

Dino’s Famous Chicken in the news

Last year, Eater LA wrote about Dino’s Famous Chicken bringing on chef Royce Burke to develop a few new items — the first change to the menu since its opening — with chicken tenders and wings. Head over to NBC-4 for an interview with the four sisters running the nearly 54-year-old restaurant.