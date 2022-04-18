West Hollywood City Council to Discuss Impending Minimum Wage Rollout Tonight

West Hollywood City Council will determine how the city’s $17.64 minimum wage will roll out at this evening’s meeting. The minimum wage increase was approved last November and will be the highest in the country once fully implemented.

WehoVille reports that tonight’s meeting will clarify some regulations that ultimately determine how much large and small businesses will pay by the hour, with timed wage increases for specific sectors, like restaurants and hotels. The increases will occur every six months until January 2023.

The story also highlights concerns from local business owners with answers provided by city officials. West Hollywood plans to request a study to look at compensation for hospitality workers, is considering a wage cap to slow how quickly wages can increase, and more clarity on paid time off.

A shining review of Ipoh Kopitiam in Alhambra

Ipoh Kopitiam’s got far more dishes to try than just Hainan chicken. Click over and check the Los Angeles Times review of Alhambra’s newish Malaysian spot to see what owner Kenji Tang’s has on the menu.

Il Fornaio’s new Santa Monica location

Osteria Del Fornaio opens on April 26 on Wilshire between Fourth and Fifth streets. Toddrickallen notes it’ll take on a different style menu with smaller shared plates and a communal feel.

New look for Baskin-Robbins

Originally founded in Glendale over 75 years ago, Baskin-Robbins is rolling out a new logo, packaging, employee uniforms, and even a fresh tagline — “Seize the Yay,” reports National Restaurant News.

LA restaurant history: America’s First Motorcycle-Themed Restaurant

Ever wonder what existed before the Saddle Ranch Chophouse? WeHoville’s got an essay about the Thunder Roadhouse, which stood from 1994 to 1997.

Plant-based dim sum

Long Beach’s Morning Nights is cranking out plant-based dim sum, and the LA Times is raving about it.

A break-in at Fika Fika coffee

Arcadia’s Fika Fika reported a break-in via Instagram last week.

A day off at the Serving Spoon

Inglewood’s favorite diner is temporarily closed today, but the Serving Spoon will be back open Tuesday.