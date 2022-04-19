Howlin’ Ray’s Launches New Spicy Nashville-Style Chicken Nuggets

Howlin’ Ray’s always seems to be ahead of the hype curve, partnering with Post Malone a few years ago and Postmates for a delivery thing. This week, the Nashville-style hot chicken spot has another partnership with Postmates, launching their Nugs chicken nuggets on the delivery platform for five days until April 25. Eventually Howlin’ Ray’s will serveg the crusted pieces for takeout, delivery, and dine-in at their two locations. Each $11 order comes with five nuggets, pickles, and a piece of toast, with a limit of 400 boxes available per day. Are five chicken nuggets even enough to satisfy a 420 craving?

Baseball snacks around the country

Thrillist has put out a list of the best baseball stadium foods around the country, and to no one’s surprise, both LA’s Dodger and Angels stadiums are near the bottom of the heap. Angel Stadium gets a highlight on Chronic Tacos in Section 223 while Dodger Stadium’s iconic hot dogs get the nod. The trick to get better Dodger Dogs is to find the vendors that grill them.

Langer’s in the Bay Area

Langer’s Deli has been keen on expanding its reach lately, and now they’re plotting a one day only delivery expansion in San Francisco. The special delivery situation will only be available on Saturday, April 23, with pre-orders starting on April 21 at midnight (so that’s Thursday). Place the order on Locale. Earlier this year, Langer’s started a weekly delivery that expanded its reach across Southern California, including Long Beach, the Westside, the South Bay.

For new pub and grub in Ontario

Eureka!, the Hawthorne-based gastropub with locations across Southern California, is opening its newest location in Ontario on June 6. The menu features burgers and other friendly American fare with a wide variety of cocktails, whiskies, and local craft beers. This location will feature 179 seats and live music.