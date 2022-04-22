Brazilian Chef Alex Atala Cooking Dinner for One Night in Los Angeles on May 3

World famous Brazilian chef Alex Atala is coming to cook a dinner at Caboco in Los Angeles on May 3, working alongside the Arts District restaurant’s chefs Rodrigo Oliveira and Victor Vasconcellos. Atala, who was featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and has two Michelin star D.O.M., is cooking for one seating only at 5:30 to 6 p.m., with a prix fixe menu that costs $180 including gratuity. Though well known in international chef circles, Atala has only ever done a talk at UCLA back in 2013, marking this event as possibly the first time he has ever cooked for the public in LA.

Atala and Oliveira will be preparing a traditional Brazilian chicken and rice stew called galinhada, though the menu also comes with a slew of other dishes like crispy dadinhos de tapioca to accompany the main stew. Tickets are available here and will likely sell out very quickly.

A big new venue at San Pedro’s upcoming Waterfront development

Longbeachize has the rundown on the big new outdoor amphitheater being proposed at San Pedro’s new Waterfront development that will be a major draw for performances in the South Bay city. The renderings show an impressive outdoor space that has a bit of Hollywood Bowl vibes, with a flatter layout that looks like Chicago’s iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The Waterfront has a bunch of restaurants coming into the development, like Yamashiro, Mike Hess Brewing, Poppy + Rose, Jay Bird’s hot chicken, and Sugar Factory.

Hiring is still tough for LA restaurants

Jenn Harris at the LA Times has a report on the continued staff shortages for LA restaurants. Harris talks to operators around town who are desperate to find workers, often apologizing to customers and asking for patience for the new staff. Sang Yoon at Father’s Office has a dozen positions available while Yassmin Sarmadi and Tony Esnault of Knife Pleat in Orange County say they’re willing to train new talent.

Bok Bok done in Century City

Toddrickallen reports that Bok Bok Mediterranean inside the Westfield Century City has closed without much notice inside the food court.

Tea time at the Maybourne

Beverly Hills’ upscale Maybourne hotel is bringing over its sister London hotel Claridge’s afternoon tea as a one-week residency. It’s the first time that Claridge’s is importing its tea service stateside in its 150 year history, where the Maybourne will be serving tea with a white jacketed service team and grand piano tunes at the hotel’s garden terrace. The fancy afternoon tea residency runs April 23 to April 30 with a daily seating at 2 p.m. and a not-insubstantial cost of $150 a person. It’s cheaper than a flight to London, right?