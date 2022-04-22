 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brazilian Chef Alex Atala Cooking Dinner for One Night in Los Angeles on May 3

Plus, the amphitheater coming to San Pedro, and the continuing staff shortage for LA restaurants

by Matthew Kang
Brazilian chef Alex Atala presents his new recipes to the...
Brazilian chef Alex Atala presents his new recipes to the audience during the Gastronomika 2021 cooking congress held at the Kursaal auditorium in San Sebastian.
Photo by Javi Julio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

World famous Brazilian chef Alex Atala is coming to cook a dinner at Caboco in Los Angeles on May 3, working alongside the Arts District restaurant’s chefs Rodrigo Oliveira and Victor Vasconcellos. Atala, who was featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and has two Michelin star D.O.M., is cooking for one seating only at 5:30 to 6 p.m., with a prix fixe menu that costs $180 including gratuity. Though well known in international chef circles, Atala has only ever done a talk at UCLA back in 2013, marking this event as possibly the first time he has ever cooked for the public in LA.

Atala and Oliveira will be preparing a traditional Brazilian chicken and rice stew called galinhada, though the menu also comes with a slew of other dishes like crispy dadinhos de tapioca to accompany the main stew. Tickets are available here and will likely sell out very quickly.

A big new venue at San Pedro’s upcoming Waterfront development

Longbeachize has the rundown on the big new outdoor amphitheater being proposed at San Pedro’s new Waterfront development that will be a major draw for performances in the South Bay city. The renderings show an impressive outdoor space that has a bit of Hollywood Bowl vibes, with a flatter layout that looks like Chicago’s iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The Waterfront has a bunch of restaurants coming into the development, like Yamashiro, Mike Hess Brewing, Poppy + Rose, Jay Bird’s hot chicken, and Sugar Factory.

Hiring is still tough for LA restaurants

Jenn Harris at the LA Times has a report on the continued staff shortages for LA restaurants. Harris talks to operators around town who are desperate to find workers, often apologizing to customers and asking for patience for the new staff. Sang Yoon at Father’s Office has a dozen positions available while Yassmin Sarmadi and Tony Esnault of Knife Pleat in Orange County say they’re willing to train new talent.

Bok Bok done in Century City

Toddrickallen reports that Bok Bok Mediterranean inside the Westfield Century City has closed without much notice inside the food court.

Tea time at the Maybourne

Beverly Hills’ upscale Maybourne hotel is bringing over its sister London hotel Claridge’s afternoon tea as a one-week residency. It’s the first time that Claridge’s is importing its tea service stateside in its 150 year history, where the Maybourne will be serving tea with a white jacketed service team and grand piano tunes at the hotel’s garden terrace. The fancy afternoon tea residency runs April 23 to April 30 with a daily seating at 2 p.m. and a not-insubstantial cost of $150 a person. It’s cheaper than a flight to London, right?

Tea service at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.
Tea service at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.
The Maybourne

Caboco

1850 Industrial Street, , CA 90021 (213) 405-1434 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

California Senate Advances Bill to Streamline Permit Process for Street Vendors

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

The Magic Castle Hires New Chef to Helm the Historic Hollywood Venue

By Mona Holmes

Chef Bernhard Mairinger Jumps Back Into the Restaurant Game With New Culver City Spot

By Matthew Kang

New York City’s Big Famous Cookies From Levain Bakery Are Coming to Los Angeles

By Matthew Kang

Gardena’s Beloved Japanese-Korean Kimchi Store to Close After Five Years of Business

By Matthew Kang

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world