Lawry’s Will Serve 45-Day Dry-Aged Prime Rib for This Week Only

Plus, the food at Renaissance Pleasure Faire and a new Copa Vida comes to Torrance

by Matthew Kang
Prime rib with sides at Lawry’s the Prime Rib.
Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Meat emporium Lawry’s the Prime Rib in Beverly hills, as well as sister restaurant Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village, will be serving 45-day dry-aged beef as a special promotion this week. Normally the restaurants serve non-aged Certified Angus beef but will have the more richly flavored aged version on the menu available until May 1. Dry-aging tends to reduce moisture and concentrate flavors of the beef, a thing normally done at high-end steakhouses for their chops, but not as frequently with roasted prime rib. Locally, only Fanny’s at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures does a nightly dry-aged prime rib served tableside.

Lawry’s prices the prime rib dinner starting at $59 for the modestly portioned California cut all the way up to $109 for the massive Beef Bowl Cut, a nod to the annual Rose Bowl dinners. All of the Lawry’s dinners come with the signature spinning salad (which sadly isn’t prepared tableside at the moment) and a choice of other sides. At Tam O’Shanter, prices are a bit more reasonable with a $70 standard cut, and $89 bone-in “Prince Charlie” cut, which comes with creamed corn, creamed spinach, Yorkshire pudding, and mashed potatoes.

Relocating a Hollywood classic

Hoy’s Wok is changing to a new location following a temporary closure, reports What Now LA. The longtime Hollywood Chinese restaurant, which opened in 1985, was originally located at 7105 West Sunset but has not announced a new space.

A pleasurable Faire

LA Times writer Stephanie Breijo has the rundown on the food situation at the Irwindale-based Renaissance Pleasure Faire, a festival that has been on hiatus since 2019. Think mead, turkey legs, stacks of sausage/cheese/bread, and fish & chips.

From Pasadena to the South Bay

Copa Vida Coffee is taking over the former Steelhead Coffee along Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance on the ground floor of an office building, with an opening scheduled for May 2. The Pasadena-based roaster and cafe, which has a number of locations in the San Diego area as well, also recently debuted a new Glendale cafe earlier this month. Both locations serve an array of hot and cold drinks as well as prepared breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

Lawry's The Prime Rib

100 La Cienega Boulevard, , CA 90211 (310) 652-2827 Visit Website
Tam O'Shanter

2980 Los Feliz Boulevard, , CA 90039 (323) 664-0228 Visit Website

