Melrose Place Gives Big Views and Bigger Steaks to West Hollywood

Inside the new indoor-outdoor restaurant sure to be one of the hottest summer spots

by Farley Elliott

Welcome inside West Hollywood’s stylish multi-story restaurant newcomer, complete with open-air views and gilded age touches — and all on one of LA’s most famous streets. This is the new Melrose Place, now open at 8472 Melrose Place, and perfect for glimmering evenings, cocktails, and some thick slices of steak.

Spread across 8,000 total square feet and three stories, this new restaurant (formerly the AllBright) is, come summertime, meant to be a one-stop shop for cafe needs, dinnertime eats, and sky-high cocktails with sweeping views. The project is the brainchild of hospitality group Sunset Collective, comprised of Shyon Keoppel, Stafford Schlitt, Costas Charalambous, and Gunner Safron, and it could shake up the bursting West Hollywood scene that already includes everything from the brand new Lavo Ristorante and Wolfgang Puck’s Merois to hotspots like Craig’s, Catch, and Olivetta.

The menu reads like an upscale casual collection of pan-California hits, from simple salads and showy starters like a sculpted tuna crudo to caviar, snapper served two ways, and bone-on steaks that weigh in around 40 ounces. There will be ceviches and sashimis on the lighter end, vegan and keto meals for all, and cocktails and wine to smooth out the evening. The opening menus are below.

As for the Franklin Studios-designed space, expect lots of curves and hidden lighting that stretches across the golden, cream, and tan-toned room. An arcing bar gives way to dark wooden tables and the open sky beyond, with views out into West Hollywood. Further in the dining room, patterned booths offer group seating or a cozy night for two beneath palm fronds.

The new Melrose Place is now open, complete with indoor and outdoor seating and room at the bar. The restaurant is only doing dinner service to start (evenings begin at 5:30 p.m.), but will move to lunch and even breakfast hours down the line, complete with complimentary two-hour valet.

A dark West Hollywood restaurant with Art Deco touches set for service.
Open windows and views across the city.
Round quarter booths and house plants inside a new restaurant at night.
A lounge-focused interior.
A corner of a new dark restaurant at night with views over the city.
A close up look of a dinner table at a restaurant set for service.
Wine glasses and wood.
A tall view across a new restaurant set for dinner service.
An evening table at a new restaurant set for service.
A rounded corner bar at a new restaurant at dinnertime, empty of people.
The glow of the bar.
Thin yellow vegetable rounds on a large plate.
Summer squash carpaccio.
A shaped stack of raw fish and fruit on a plate.
An elegant tuna crudo.
Wedges of salad and dressing on a white plate.
Classic caesar salad.
An overhead shot of a thick wedge of caviar and crisps.
‘Chips and dip’ with caviar.
A light tan, smoky cocktail.
A semi-clear martini in a coupe glass.
Two pieces of fish, one fried, one grilled, in a bowl.
Snapper, served two ways.
A cut steak with wrapped string at the bone.
Thick slices of tomahawk steak.
A light tan round of dessert in a bowl with fruit on top.
Panna cotta as a finisher.

Melrose Place

8472 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, CA 90069
