A Coastal Italian Hideaway Grows Inside Eataly LA

There’s a new restaurant to know about inside the sprawling Eataly compound at the Westfield Century City development. Capri is coming to the main shopping floor as a medium-term pop-up, with plans to run through at least 2022 in the space formerly held by Providence chef Michael Cimarusti’s Il Pesce Cucina.

As the name implies, the restaurant will focus on coastal Italian delicacies that are meant to pull LA diners to the getaway island of Capri or nearby Amalfi coast, south of Naples. The Los Angeles-meets-Italy menu spans a broad selection that includes salads, roasted artichokes, a few pizzas, and a standalone section dedicated to the Caprese. The anchor of it all, though, will be a robust collection of seafood, including fried and raw starters, baked branzino, grilled swordfish, and the classic sciallatelli alla scoglio, a rich pasta dish with clams and mussels. Cocktails, spritzes, and Southern Italian wines are an obvious must for the space as well; Napoli native and beverage director Luigi Capasso is in charge. The opening menu is below.

The space is similarly bright and airy, well-situated for summertime patio bites and drinks. Not to be confused with the upstairs Terra, which sports wood-fired meats, its own open-air dining room and bar, and rooftop views across the city, the incoming Capri sits just one level below with its own balcony overlooking Century City. The rest of the dining area, wrapped in green and lemony yellow and light blue, is inside and available by walking beneath a vining archway.

The new Capri opens Monday, May 2, with executive chef Giuseppe Manco (also a Napoli native) offering both lunch and dinner menus. Hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, with an extension to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with reservations available via OpenTable.