An overhead shot of a red sauce seafood plate.
Sciallatelli alla scoglio
Wonho Frank Lee

Filed under:

A Coastal Italian Hideaway Grows Inside Eataly LA

The new Capri, opening next week in Century City, is meant for spritzes and seafood all summer long

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee

There’s a new restaurant to know about inside the sprawling Eataly compound at the Westfield Century City development. Capri is coming to the main shopping floor as a medium-term pop-up, with plans to run through at least 2022 in the space formerly held by Providence chef Michael Cimarusti’s Il Pesce Cucina.

As the name implies, the restaurant will focus on coastal Italian delicacies that are meant to pull LA diners to the getaway island of Capri or nearby Amalfi coast, south of Naples. The Los Angeles-meets-Italy menu spans a broad selection that includes salads, roasted artichokes, a few pizzas, and a standalone section dedicated to the Caprese. The anchor of it all, though, will be a robust collection of seafood, including fried and raw starters, baked branzino, grilled swordfish, and the classic sciallatelli alla scoglio, a rich pasta dish with clams and mussels. Cocktails, spritzes, and Southern Italian wines are an obvious must for the space as well; Napoli native and beverage director Luigi Capasso is in charge. The opening menu is below.

The space is similarly bright and airy, well-situated for summertime patio bites and drinks. Not to be confused with the upstairs Terra, which sports wood-fired meats, its own open-air dining room and bar, and rooftop views across the city, the incoming Capri sits just one level below with its own balcony overlooking Century City. The rest of the dining area, wrapped in green and lemony yellow and light blue, is inside and available by walking beneath a vining archway.

The new Capri opens Monday, May 2, with executive chef Giuseppe Manco (also a Napoli native) offering both lunch and dinner menus. Hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, with an extension to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with reservations available via OpenTable.

Overhead shot of raw light tan seafood on a blue plate.
Carpaccio di ricciola.
A basket of fried fish and potatoes at a new restaurant.
Fritto di paranza.
A close up shot of lightly burnished pizza with cheese to the crust.
Pizza all acqua a ruota.
A close up shot of a rigatoni pasta in deep red sauce with cubes of meat.
Mezzi paccheri al ragu Napoletano.
A close up shot of cubes of gnocchi with white cheese in a tan bowl.
Gnocchi melanzane e mozzarella.
A tilted shot of roasted fish in a deep pan alongside blistered tomatoes.
Branzino acqua pazza.
A mound of lemon dessert with a black background.
Delizia di limone.
A look into a new restaurant and a green arch against a blue wall.
A lemon-y arch leading to the dining room.
A long view down the middle of a dining room with a light blue back wall.
Lots of light.
A peek at the bar wrapped in lemons.
A wide look at a tiled dining room with lots of green and marble and wooden tables.
Wrapped in green.
Blue and white umbrellas and wooden tables at a patio for a new restaurant.
Out on the patio.

