Beverly Center’s New Meat Emporium Serves an Endless Parade of Brazilian Grilled Meats

The Beverly Center’s newest restaurant has arrived, as H&H Brazilian Steakhouse takes over a prominent ground floor location at the iconic La Cienega shopping mall. Owner Henrique Huyer’s Brazilian churrascaria is now carving beef, lamb, chicken, and pork, as well as cocktails for dinner nightly, having opened quietly just a couple of weeks back.

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is meant to be an upscale take on more casual Brazilian meat restaurants — think Fogo de Chão, but at a different price point and with a very different energy. This location takes over the closed former Farmhouse address at 8500 Beverly Boulevard, suite 113, meaning lots of light, exposed wood beams and dark wood floors, plus a long stone bar, patio seating, and ample seating. The primary dining room (dubbed the primavera room) is airy and leafy, while other dining areas offer smaller moments like a fireplace and lounge seating or seating at the chef’s counter. There are even private dining options for wine cellar nights, weddings, or more.

Huyer and his team have kept the menu the same across both locations, with the Beverly address mostly mimicking the original in Downtown along 7th Street. It’s a broad affair leaning deeply into grilled meat, focusing on grass-fed and organic (like the chicken) whenever possible, while also offering cocktails, weekend brunch, happy hour, hearty wines, and even a kids menu. The star of the show at H&H Brazilian is the unlimited menu, which encompasses more than a dozen different cuts of endless animal proteins. The classic picanha is represented well here, along with garlicky culotte steaks, beef ribs, filet mignon, and more. The standard AYCE menu, including a fully organic salad bar, runs $63.95 per person. Otherwise there’s a la carte options like a A5 Japanese wagyu, simple burger, grilled salmon or sea bass, and sides of course.

The new H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is in good company at the Beverly Center, and not just because of the surrounding area that encompasses West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and the Beverly Grove area (where new spots like Melroseplace are popping up all the time). Even just at the mall itself there is the lauded Angler and the newly redone ABSteak, a high-end Korean barbecue option from star chef Akira Back. Hours at the La Cienega location are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a 4 p.m. opening on Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour and brunch will begin on June 19.