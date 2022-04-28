 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Two-Story Mexican Restaurant Alma Is the Grove’s Hottest Dining Option in Years

CDMX’s Grupo Hunan opens a stylish, soulful ode to Mexican flavors on May 5

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee
A worker at a dark restaurant serves diners on a patio.
Outside Alma at the Grove.
Wonho Frank Lee

If the name Grupo Hunan is not immediately familiar to Angelenos, that’s okay. There’s a good chance, following the opening of Alma at the Grove on May 5, that the two sides will become acquainted. Grupo Hunan is a major Mexico City player, known for some of that city’s most well-regarded restaurants across the dining spectrum (the name comes from the family-run empire’s first Chinese restaurant); Angelenos are known as a fiercely loyal group that wants no punches pulled when it comes to flavor, heat, and ambience. The sensibility of the two cities meets perfectly at Alma.

The Grove’s newest dining entrant looks almost nothing like, well, the Grove. The restaurant is a destination unto itself — part taqueria, part patio hangout just steps from the famed fountain, part upscale second-floor white tablecloth hotspot where the beautiful flavors of Mexico will be on full display. Not even the corner space’s previous tenant, none other than Dominique Ansel, can match the vigor of Alma, from the tacos on handmade tortillas to the bright cocktails to the varied, sweeping dinner menu, served with flourish.

A trio of tacos with different colored tortillas on a tan plate.
Tacos and handmade tortillas.

To start, there’s a ground floor taqueria and tiendita, a space for casual lunchtime dining and a little bit of shopping. Here, cooks carve al pastor from the spit and others press tortillas to order, while diners can move through the states of Mexico with every bite. There is birria de res, which calls to Jalisco, and cochinita pibil from the Yucatán. Churros are a cross-border must, and the wraparound bar with imported mezcal, tequila, and wine sets the early stage for an upstairs dinner to come. Shoppers can swing through for Mexican-made goods, cookbooks, and more, or simply linger on the patio.

Upstairs, which opens later this month, focuses on evening dining with a refined service touch. Here white tablecloths, low lighting, waves of tile, light woods, and twine serve to backdrop bowls of albondigas in chipotle sauce, or a slow-cooked center-cut steak filet served in its own jus. There are all manner of raw seafood starters, grilled meats, and poached fish as well, ensuring a good time is available to anyone. Cuaik Comprehensive Design Studio (a sister company to Grupo Hunan) laid out the restaurant, leaving ample room for al fresco dining at both levels.

Taken together, this is Alma, a space as soulful as its name would suggest. There’s something for all comers here at this corner of the Grove, including spice and savory flavors and sweet finishes for a summertime evening. It’s just what LA loves, and in that way, it’s a welcome arrival for one of Mexico’s biggest and best dining groups.

Alma opens at the Grove (189 the Grove Drive, suite H-10) on May 5, keeping downstairs hours from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food; the tiendita is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. The more fine dining upstairs space, with its own menu, will operate from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily when it opens later this month.

Three tacos on colorful tortillas.
Al pastor from the trompo.
A trio of saucy tacos with shredded pork.
Cochinita pibil.
A close up photo of several seafood tacos on handmade tortillas.
Shrimp with chipotle sauce.
Three crispy tacos with a dipping sauce on the side.
Birria de res.
A tall stack of meat on a spit with pineapple on top.
The spinning trompo.
A dark wood counter with goods for sale.
The cozy first floor ordering counter.
Two hands press down on a wooden tortilla maker.
Two hands press down on a wooden tortilla maker.
A dark downstairs taqueria ordering counter.
Casual seating and house plants.
A close up shot of octopus on a white plate.
Pulpo.
A large grey stone bowl filled with greens and fish.
Aquachile in a stone pot.
A close up photo of greens and raw cheese and strawberries in a salad.
The house salad with strawberries.
A ladle doses out light liquid over a fish on a white plate.
Finishing a fish filet.
A side shot of two fish filets on a white plate, stacked.
The finished robalo en mantequilla de habanero.
A close up shot of a steak in a tan watery sauce.
A grilled steak filet in a light juice.
A trio of churros with sauces to dip.
Churros de la casa.
A yellow pineapple cocktail in a short glass.
The pina fresca.
A light pink cocktail in a tall glass with a dark red garnish.
A Jalisco spritz.
An orange cocktail with a spinning cucumber swirl garnish.
Mi Corazon with a cucumber garnish.
A dark side view of a dining room at night.
The second restaurant, upstairs, set for service.
A dark dining room with candles inside of a fireplace, set for service.
White tablecloths and banquettes.
A close up shot of rattan table settings at a bar inside a dark evening restaurant, empty of people.
More casual seating at the bar.
A wide look at a restaurant bar with a dark tile front.
A tall back bar that glows behind bottles.
A trio of rattan chairs at a wooden table covered with a white tablecloth.
A fireplace filled with tall white candles inside of a dinner restaurant.
A dark restaurant with white tablecloths and a pendant light highlighting the tablescape.
Alma is ready for an evening in.

Alma

189 The Grove Dr Suite H-10, , CA 90036 Visit Website
