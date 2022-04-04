The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

April 4, 2022

Fried chicken barrel from Dinah’s Family Restaurant in Westchester

I’ve been in a bucket state of mind lately, an impulse that drove me to Dinah’s Family Restaurant in Westchester on a Sunday not too long ago. The location is quiet in the late afternoon, which makes it easier to grab a seat at the counter in the red-trimmed restaurant with faded Googie-style signage and a bucket jutting from its roof, or less of a wait for its attached to-go operation. I chose to order an 18-piece “barrel” of Dinah’s original fried chicken to go, with creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, and a thick and creamy gravy on the side as accompaniments. The meal is substantial enough to need a kitchen counter or table to fully behold, but I snuck a first few bites in my car, the bucket nestled on the center console, the chicken still spitting hot and fryer-rack crispy — best dipped in the white country gravy or drizzled with threads of honey and hot sauce straight from the packet. 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles. —Nicole Adlman

Pho tai at Pho 45 in Garden Grove

It’s almost embarrassing to see the riches of Garden Grove and Westminster’s pho, with so many noodle soup shops that virtually every strip mall has a contender. Pho 45 is certainly near the top of the heap, challenging the iconic Pho 79 and Pho Akaushi with its tender beef filet slices and soulful broth. What separates Pho 45 are two things: affordability and speed. This place pops out noodle bowls in less time than McDonald’s can fry a McNugget. Within 90 seconds of our order, servers brought out steaming hot bowls of beef broth, a plate of fresh herbs, blanched bean sprouts (which are great because they’re already softened and don’t bring down the temperature of the broth), sliced onions, and even the cha gio. The broth here is slightly thinner but also less salty than other shops, which I really appreciate. The small bowl runs a mere $10.99, an absolute bargain given rising food prices across the board. The entire combination of the aromatics and the beef, with its softened edges and milder umami, makes this my new go-to pho in Little Saigon. 9240 W. Garden Grove Boulevard #19, Garden Grove. —Matthew Kang

Breakfast tacos at Macheen in Boyle Heights

The breakfast tacos at Jonathan Perez’s Macheen automatically come with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, and avocado salsa on house-made flour tortillas. The unexpected but wholly welcomed choice of protein — birria, pork belly, brisket, or pork sausage — elevates each taco’s sturdy foundation to astronomical heights. The meltingly tender pork belly is especially fantastic, as are the heat-heavy al pastor-style mushrooms aimed at vegetarians but beloved by omnivores too. Also worth ordering here are the fish tacos, crisp and neat parcels sauced with a roasted jalapeño tartar. Find Macheen inside Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights from Monday through Saturday and at Smorgasburg on Sundays. 633 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles. —Cathy Chaplin

Chinese chicken salad at the Rose Venice in Venice

The challenging task of large group dining was made easy on a weekday by walking into the Rose Venice. Our seven out-of-town visitors welcomed chef Jason Neroni’s easy menu and drank coffee and ordered hearty sandwiches and burgers, while I opted for something a little lighter: the Chinese chicken salad. Mind you, this isn’t a dish I usually seek out. It’s unremarkable at most restaurants with very flimsy lettuce and heavy-handed dressing. But Neroni’s made me remember why this dish is a classic. Every ingredient is either chopped or shaved to administer the perfect bite, with an ideal portion size that’s not gargantuan or too small. The shaved cabbage, puffy sesame seeds, macadamia nuts, and slivered carrots are where the crunch is at, while the remaining flavorful chicken chunks, Mandarin wedges, cilantro, scallion, mint, and toasted sesame dressing are lovely. It’s the kind of salad you hope to try when dining out, especially when showing off LA to those who haven’t explored the city’s sights before. 220 Rose Avenue, Venice. —Mona Holmes

Oyster mushroom kebab at Bavel in the Arts District

The past year has brought Los Angeles more colorful restaurants (Horses, in Hollywood), busier restaurants (Mother Wolf, also in Hollywood), and places with perhaps more charm and bigger views of the city — but you’d still be hard-pressed to find a more beloved restaurant than Bavel. The Arts District staple is crowded nightly with fans who flock for the smoke and gold, who revel in the houseplants and approachable wine list. It’s still a scene (perhaps the scene for Downtown LA at large), and shows no signs of slowing down, despite the increase in competition. Many of the signature stars like the lamb neck shawarma are still here, as are those impossibly wonderful grilled oyster mushrooms on a simple, grassy puree. To eat them in such a charming, captivating, and clattering space feels meaningful, a reminder of how much Los Angeles lost over the past two years, and how hard we’ve worked to get back to moments like this. Forget hot and new and shiny and of the moment: Restaurants like Bavel matter to this city, in a deep and ongoing way. 500 Mateo Street, Arts District. —Farley Elliott