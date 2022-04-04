LA-Area Bakery Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Employee COVID Deaths and Illness

A total of three lawsuits have been filed against a Vernon bakery and cafe recently, each relating to what plaintiffs say are issues of managerial indifference around health and safety protocols in the early days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plaintiffs blame Vie de France Yamazaki Inc. for employee deaths and long-term COVID-19 illnesses that they say directly stem from mismanagement of health and safety protocols on company property.

The original suit was filed by Ana Eveline Perez on March 25, reports KFI-640. Her suit alleges that she was obese and suffered from allergies and atherosclerosis, which put her at higher risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19 while working at the bakery. Her suit states that she contracted the disease while at work as a result of lax health and safety protocols, and now her entire family suffers from long COVID-19 symptoms.

Alex Hernandez and wife Gracie Hernandez separately filed a wrongful death suit against Vie de France, alleging that Alex Hernandez caught COVID-19 while at the bakery. Hernandez then went on to infect his stepdaughter, 42-year-old Valerie Esquivel, who died in April 2020, the suit alleges. On March 30, Vie de France Yamazaki mechanic Pascual Alvarado Hernandez’s widow Maria Martha Alvarado also filed a wrongful death suit, claiming that there were concerns that employees were coughing and clearly sick with a respiratory illness, but not being screened or sent home.

An audio journey for Yuko Kitchen

Have a listen to Yuko Kitchen owner Yuko Watanabe on KCRW, where she shares her journey to open her Mid-Wilshire and DTLA restaurants.

Bagel camaraderie

Are Los Angeles’s bagel shops and Jewish delis sharing trade secrets? The Los Angeles Times explores the question of collaboration by chatting with the owners of Wise Sons, Belle’s Bagels, the Bad Jew, and Wexler’s Deli.

Defining fine dining in Los Angeles

It’s a big question for any city, let alone LA: What exactly does fine dining mean? Legendary chef Michael Cimarusti and co-owner/general manager Donato Poto talk about their own experiences and shifts over the decades for Zagat.

A squashed union effort turns into Redland’s hottest cafe

Slow Bloom Coffee came about after a now-shuttered Redlands coffee chain fired its staff for unionizing. It’s a fascinating come-up story — one that involves the National Labor Relations Board and ultimately a worker-owned cooperative. Redlands Daily Facts has the full story.

An LA sushi master gets a new start in Santa Monica

Los Angeles Times reviewer Bill Addison helped connect LA’s sushi family tree a bit with his latest piece about Shunji Nakao and his new Santa Monica location for Shunji.

Sunset Beer Co. closing

On Instagram, Sunset Beer Co. announced it will close permanently. The 11-year-old business cited landlord problems, namely commercial real estate company Red Car Ltd./Industry Partners.