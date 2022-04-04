Here’s the Entire Food Lineup for Coachella 2022

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Coachella is back. The annual two-weekend music and art festival in Indio, California has been on extended hiatus as a result of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, but now, two years after its first cancellation the internationally known festival has returned — and so have the restaurants. The festival’s first weekend begins Friday, April 15.

Half a decade ago the higher-ups at Coachella began to seriously revamp the food and beverage offerings at the outdoor festival, bringing in a number of international and more local Los Angeles names to cook food for the all-day hordes. Since then the culinary program has expanded to become its own reason to travel, featuring names from Gaggan Anand (of Thailand’s celebrated Gaggan Anand Restaurant) to LA smashburger success story Love Hour. This year attendees — who are no longer required to show proof of vaccination — can find beer tents and cocktail stands and snack shops and secret dinners and, of course, late-night pizza all over the festival grounds. Just about the only thing they won’t find, apparently, is no-show headliner Kanye West, who just dropped out of the festival entirely.

Here’s who is cooking up at Coachella 2022, from general admission sites to VIP areas to Outstanding in the Field dinners. For a sortable list based on the festival area, head to the Coachella site directly.

Vendors

Backyard Bowls

El Chino Grande

Ggiata

Irv’s Burgers

Lettuce Feast

MANEATINGPLANT

Menotti’s

Ronan



Sunny Blue

Tacos 1986

Vibe Organic Kitchen

Sweetfin

Craig’s Vegan

Trill Burgers

Prince Street Pizza

Shrimp Daddy / Junbi

Todo Bien

Umami Burger (with Alvin Cailan)

All Dat Dim Sum

Bolo

Cena Vegan

Kogi

LA Pizzeria Co

Milk Box

Ramen Hood

Slutty Vegan

Sumo Dog



Sus Arepas

Dayglow

JuiceBae

Erva

Van Leeuwen

Xiao Chi Jie

KazuNori

Love Hour

White Sparrow Coffee

Woodfire Wings

Post & Beam (Weekend 1 Only)

Bridgetown Roti (Weekend 2 Only)

Monty’s

Salt & Straw

Hawkin’s House of Burgers

Hattie B’s

Bars

Bar Flores

Just Add Ice Cocktails

Dead or Alive (DOA) Wine Bar

Block Party

PDT Tropicale

The Cabin

Sonny’s by Attaboy

Best Friend

It’s not all comfort food and upscale snack stands, either. Southern California’s Mexican micro-chain Puesto will be on hand shelling out margaritas in the VIP areas, and Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee will be running their own tiny sushi speakeasy from a hidden 300-square-foot space inside the Indio Central Market area, per the Los Angeles Times. Broad Street Oyster Co. will also operate its own pop-up restaurant, with tickets available via Resy.

The Outstanding in the Field dinner series is also returning, with two different weekends of rotating chefs that include names like Diego Hernandez, Gaggan Anand, Minh Phan, Burt Bakman, and more. Tickets for those events can be purchased via AEG.