A Fire-Focused Mexican Steakhouse Finds a Familiar New Home in Downtown LA

Popular Orange County chef Daniel Godinez is making new moves in Los Angeles proper, quietly opening up a new outpost of his upscale dinner spot Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 840 S. Spring Street in the former Preux & Proper space. The very visible triangular building has been remade with Godinez’s familiar flare, meaning lots of cocktails, moody lighting, and things served on planks of wood. Expect a menu that ranges from guacamole and ceviche to surf and turf platters and bone-in tomahawk ribeyes offeredd across the two-story space. A grand opening party is still a couple of weeks away, but the restaurant is serving customers now from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Godinez and his partners already operate another outpost of Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 14400 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, not far from Manhattan Beach.

Beers for the crowds

A couple of beer events are coming up fast for greater Los Angeles. First is the Brews Brothers festival in Burbank, which will feature more than two dozen breweries. That event runs Saturday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Next is the eighth annual LA IPA Fest, which is taking place this year at Brennan’s in Venice on May 21. Early bird tickets start around $30.

Ice cream dreams

Wanderlust Creamery is opening a new location in the Sawtelle Japantown neighborhood, at 2105 Sawtelle Boulevard. Expect a weekend of treats, giveaways, and more for the growing ice cream company.

Pizza in the Arts District

New York City’s famous Prince St. Pizza is expanding from West Hollywood to the Arts District, taking over the former Go Get Em Tiger space at 825 E. 3rd Street. Signage is up now.

A few collaborations around the area

In Studio City, Jeff’s Table is throwing a collaborative dinner night with Oy Bar at the historic Oyster House at 12446 Moorpark Avenue. The Thursday, April 7 evening event will feature matzoh ball ramen, drinks, and wine.

Meanwhile Los Angeles local pop-up Malli is taking its Mexican-Jewish menu on the road for a collaboration with Priedite Barbecue at Bell’s in the tiny Central Coast town of Los Alamos. The one-off event runs Saturday, April 9 a couple hours north of Los Angeles, and also features conches and bagels from Estevan Silva and wine from Durham Cider + Wine. Be sure to get there early.

Hotville Chicken is collaborating with Trejo’s Tacos all month long (well, starting April 7 anyway), with plans to sell hot chicken as a taco, burrito, or bowl at multiple Trejo’s Tacos locations. The limited-time dish will be found at the Hollywood, La Brea, and Santa Monica locations through April 30.