Northridge, Your Porto’s Bakery Dreams Are Finally Answered

Two years ago, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe cemented a deal to place a new location in Northridge. That day is almost here, as the iconic local chain opens April 12 in a defunct Sears automotive space.

The president of Porto’s Bakery — and son of matriarch and founder Rosa Porto — Raul Porto Jr. said the company conducted local surveys to determine where to open next, and Northridge won. The location clocks in at 2,700 square feet where all the favorites are available, including those crowd pleasing cheese rolls.

For over a year, the company set up at the Northridge Farmers Market every week, selling croissants, cheese rolls, guava and cheese refugiados, and Cuban rolls in hopes of connecting with the Northridge community before moving in.

LA County supervisors pass initial approval that would ban single-use plastics

On Tuesday, LA’s Board of Supervisors moved closer to enacting an ordinance where all public-facing food facilities and retail stores will ultimately shift to using recyclable or compostable to-go containers, cups, dishes, and cutlery, reports ABC-7. If passed, the ordinance will go into effect on November 1, 2023, May 1, 2024 at farmers markets, catering businesses, and pop-ups.

Alma’s Cider and Beer review

Time Out LA editor Patricia Kelly Yeo ventured to Alma’s Cider and Beer in Virgil Village. The almost year old pub opened in Virgil Village and Yeo describes it as “one of the best low-key watering holes in LA.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian do Monty’s Good Burger

Monty’s Good Burger’s Riverside got a visit from reality star Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker. The couple sipped a matcha shake for the camera.

Dodger Dog pizza?

On April 14, California Pizza Kitchen will serve a Dodger Dog pizza. That date is the team’s first home game and CPK will host a mobile kitchen at DTLA’s Boomtown Brewery, where fans can also watch the game. Tripp Burgers will also be on-hand at Boomtown on the same night.

After 30 years, Katella Grill announces closure

Orange County’s longtime family-operated Katella Grill is closing. Owner Mike Learakos announced via social media that his business — which opened 30 years ago — will close on this Sunday.