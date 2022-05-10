A Familiar Echo Park Space Will Burst With Big Indonesian Flavors Soon

More good news for Echo Park: The former Winsome space at the base of the glassy Elysian apartment building is coming back to life, and there are big plans to activate the dining room all day long. While the restaurant portion of the property has been mostly closed since 2019, Clark Street did (until March) operate a small cafe at the front of the space. Now the room is humming anew thanks to the Farm Cup Coffee team, and within months there could be a finer-dining evening menu in place that might shake up the neighborhood.

First let’s start with the up front cafe area, which has quietly reopened under Farm Cup serving drip coffee, espresso drinks, bags of whole roasted beans for takeaway, and pastries from Farmshop. Cafe tables are available at the same front patio, though for now most customers are doing takeaway while the rest of the restaurant comes together.

The next phase for owners Tony Yuan, Emerson Haro, and partner Ryan Rodrigues is to expand the breakfast and daytime options at the cafe, pushing further into hot meals, eggs, and other morning staples. Diners will be able to order food from the front Farm Cup Coffee counter, then take a seat and have their breakfast or lunch brought out to them — think breakfast sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and the like.

But the real anchor to the new Farm Cup plan is dinner, where chef Jania Ferrera will be turning out a robust menu with lots of fine dining touches, including a possible tasting menu format. And while the opening menu has not yet been finalized, the group tells Eater that they plan to serve a modern fusion of Indonesian-Latin flavors Thursday through Sunday, with a heavy emphasis on Mexican ingredients and spices. The restaurant will be called Aldea by Farm Cup, and should arrive by July. By the end of summer, the former Winsome space should offer coffee, pastries, ongoing breakfast and lunch, and late-week dinner, bar menus, and Saturday-Sunday brunch — not small feat for the anchor restaurant space up on the hill.

For now, head up to 1115 Sunset Boulevard #200 to score Farm Cup Coffee daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and to peek at the renovations being made to the space. Prominent London-based design group Liqui Group is on to oversee the Tulum meets Bali redesign, part of a larger push by that firm into the American restaurant design market. If all goes well, the leafy party should be in place by July. Farm Cup Coffee also has locations in West Hollywood and Century City.