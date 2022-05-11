LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.

Most recently owner Jodi Hortze was forced to take her creations on the road to Yamashiro overlooking Hollywood, operating with a more limited menu and in someone else’s kitchen while still serving hundreds of diners on weekends. That all came to a close following a busy Mothers Day brunch, and now the fan and tourist-favorite breakfast destination can safely return to its usual address.

A new face at the Times

New Los Angeles Times food editor Daniel Hernandez (previously the acting deputy editor for the food section) introduced himself to readers via the paper’s newsletter last week, saying that he was up to the “robust challenge” of running the vaunted section for a city as large, diverse, and intricate as Los Angeles. Welcome, formally, to the new role, Daniel.

And some merch to take home

Want to rep the city’s favorite upscale-sorta-casual sushi spot? Pick up a Sugarfish hoodie at the online shop, but know that only 500 are available.

Craft beer updates

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company managed to pull down two medals at the 2022 World Beer Cup, including a bit of hardware for best American Pale in the world. The popular craft beer makers and bar owners first opened in the Central Coast city of Buellton in 2010.

And in related news, a new California state bill (SB 1198) would close a longstanding loophole that has plagued direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for craft breweries. If formalized, the bill would encase into law the ability for small breweries to sell online and ship beer both within California and across state lines.

Events and openings

The all-vegan Burgerlords crew is popping up at Brain Dead Studios on Fairfax this weekend, serving one-off burgers, tacos, and sides from noon to 4 p.m. on May 14 and May 15.

Smoke Queen BBQ is popping up in Orange County at Bootlegger’s Brewery in Costa Mesa on Friday, May 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect brisket and more from the Smorgasburg-based crew, with preorders and to-go options available as well.

New York Chicken & Gyro is coming to Pasadena soon, landing a storefront next to the new Boy and the Bear coffee shop at 961 E. Green Street. Expect halal cart-style lamb and chicken over rice, plus gyros, burgers, and beyond. The company already enjoys locations in Canoga Park and at a ghost kitchen in West LA.