A Breezy Greek Patio Hangout Hits Soho House in the Arts District

The Soho House is all the way back in Los Angeles, once again hosting networking events, live music, and lots of sunset hangouts — particularly the private membership club’s multi-story Arts District Soho Warehouse location. Now the team is expanding its options even further, opening a new Greek-Turkish restaurant on the ground floor that arrives with lots of shade, dappled sunlight, burnished white and blue textiles, and seafood.

The new Mandolin Taverna may seem slightly familiar to jetsetting diners. The restaurant is actually an offshoot of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, the 13-year-old Miami hotspot known for its cool vibes and hip clientele. Co-founders Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya are behind the look and feel of the breezy Mediterranean garden space,

As for the food, expect big pulls from across the sea, with a focus on Greece and the Turkish coast. That means everything from starter dips and salads to grilled octopus, whole fish, and flatbreads that arrive alongside charcoal-grilled meats. The restaurant’s opening menu is below.

For those unfamiliar (hard to imagine, but still) Soho House is an international collection of price membership spaces. While anchored heavily in England, the group also has outposts across the Middle East and Europe as well as Sweden, India, and Hong Kong. Domestically there are Soho Houses in New York, Miami, Austin, and Malibu, in addition to West Hollywood and the Arts District. Annual memberships give customers access to hotel rooms, communal lounge and bar spaces, live events, networking nights, pools, and sometimes even private restaurants.

LA’s new Mandolin Taverna is open now for Soho House members as well as the general public, using a separate entrance right on Santa Fe. Members can book reservations via the Soho House app, while regular folks are available for walk-in seating only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave. in the Arts District.