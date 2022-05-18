 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Mysterious Mexican Steakhouse Restaurant Rides Onto Rodeo Drive

The Hideaway promises luxury, a tableside button for tequila service, and at least one well known culinary name

by Farley Elliott
DeMori in the Rodeo Collection on N. Rodeo Drive. January 20, 2003. (LOS ANGELES TIMES PHOTO BY ^^^)
A peek at the previous tenant at the Hideaway space, De Mori
Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

More news out of busy Beverly Hills to know today, as the upscale zip code is about to get a brand new restaurant project known simply as the Hideaway. And while many of the details behind the project remain shrouded in a bit of mystery, a few key pieces of information have begun to trickle out.

First, the Hideaway will take up residence on one of the most glamorous blocks in the standalone city, just steps from the iconic yellow Bijan store and directly across the street from Vera Wang. The restaurant is part of the overall Rodeo Collection, a two-story retail and dining development that also includes cafe Nahid La Patisserie, and should open as soon as this summer. As for the space, expect luxury details and a large lush patio in addition to a busy bar and plenty of booths and alcoves to hide away in. Rodeo Collection’s own website says the garden level restaurant will offer “vintage decor and romantic vibes” in addition to — get this — a service button at the tables that actually reads Push for Tequila.

On that front, the Hideaway will be an upscale Mexican steakhouse, sort of a surf and turf option for the city, with seatings for lunch and dinner daily. What’s more, famed barman Julian Cox (who most recently took over the full beverage program at MGM in Las Vegas) is said to be on to oversee the opening cocktail program ahead of a planned mid-summer arrival at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, on the site of the once-beloved Italian restaurant De Mori.

More to come on the Hideaway as it surfaces. Meanwhile Beverly Hills as a standalone dining scene continues to see massive growth at all levels, from the new Tommy’s in the former Bouchon space to the recently-reopened tasting menu restaurant Maude to inbound names like Jon & Vinny’s and Full Proof Pizza. Even the timeless Nate ’n Al’s is prepping a big return to indoor dining soon, while vintage spot La Dolce Vita wants to bring the city back to its Frank Sinatra days.

The Hideaway

421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

