Vegan Butcher Shop Brings all the Trimmings to Highland Park Next Month

Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop comes to Highland Park this summer. When Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli opens in mid-June, look for meatless takes on pastrami, bacon, turkey, salami, chorizo, chicharrones, and ribs, as well as dairy-free cheeses including camembert and jalapeño cheddar. Also on hand will be a selection of sandwiches, jarred salsas, and desserts.

Located at the corner of York Boulevard and Aldama Street in the former Fusion Burgers space, Maciel’s comes from wife-and-husband team, Maciel Bañales Luna and Joe Egender, and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Lancaster’s restaurant group, An Eastside Establishment (AEE), has a deep presence in Los Angeles with popular places like Bar Covell, L&E Oyster Bar, and Oriel under its umbrella of establishments.

“What a journey it’s been. For the last two years we’ve been experimenting in the kitchen, hosting tastings, and hunting for the ideal location,” Maciel’s writes in a recent Instagram post. “As we build out our space, we’re closer than ever to sharing our delicious plant-based food with you and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Grand Central Market hosts AAPI Heritage Month movie nights

Grand Central Market is hosting two movie nights (May 20 and May 27) at the Million Dollar Theatre in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Visit GCM’s Asian-owned food stalls to receive a complimentary pair of tickets or purchase tickets online for $5; parking validation for GCM’s parking garage on Hill Street is included.

Summer swim sessions at the Godfrey Hotel

Head to the rooftop pool of the Godfrey Hotel for summer swim sessions featuring 360-degree views across Hollywood every Sunday from 2 p.m. 8 p.m. This 21 and up gathering costs $10 per person. Check out the full food and beverage menu here.

Let chef Jeremy Fox feed you fried chicken this Memorial Day

Birdie G’s restaurant in Santa Monica is offering a “Super Smorgasbird” to-go special this Memorial Day. The takeout feast is intended to feed 4 to 6 people and includes a whole fried chicken, salad, and 14 chocolate chip cookies for $89. Pre-order online through Tock by May 27 at 4 p.m. for pickup on May 30 from noon until 3 p.m.

Celebrate the first-ever Abbey Day on May 23

Last year during the Abbey’s 30th anniversary celebration, the city of West Hollywood declared May 23 Abbey Day with an official proclamation. In recognition of the official inaugural Abbey Day this year, head to the iconic restaurant-slash-bar for all-day $7 apple martinis and an evening drag show featuring musical hits from the 90s, 2000s and 2010s.

Discounted desert dining with Palm Springs restaurant week

Restaurant Week returns to greater Palm Springs from June 3 to 12 with more than 60 restaurants offering special menus for lunch and/or dinner. The full list of participants, which includes some of Eater’s Essential Palm Springs Restaurants, is available here.

Celebrating Cambodian-owned doughnut shops

Self Help Graphics & Art plays host to the first-ever event honoring Cambodian-owned doughnut shop owners on May 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. View artist Phung Huynh’s Donut Whole exhibit and celebrate the release of ‘doughnut kid’ Mayly Tao’s memoir, An American Dream, with Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen and Donut Princess. The event is free to the public but reservations are required.