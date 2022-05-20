Influencer Favorite Celestina Rooftop Closing in Culver City After Just Months of Operation

Celestina, the flashy rooftop spot in Culver City from the team behind Etta, has announced that it will close on May 30 after a brief run that began earlier this year. Located at the Shay Hotel, which also hosts Etta on the ground floor, Celestina became known for its three geodesic domes (that they called igloos) providing shelter on sometimes chilly, windy evenings. The menu was modern Mexican, serving inventive cocktails and shareable taco platters.

The rather appealing nightlife destination was popular with influencers, gaining a high follower count and drawing what seemed like a steady flow of imbibers throughout the week. However, the Chicago-based restaurant group behind Etta, What If Syndicate, which also plans to open Maple & Ash in Beverly Hills next year, has been embroiled in a dispute between partners David Pisor and Jim Lasky.

It’s unclear if that dispute affected the outcome of Celestina, but representatives say Etta will not be affected and will continue to operate. In addition, reps say they hope to relocate “the full and original concept” of Celestina to another place. It’s likely that another operator or the Shay Hotel itself will just reopen the rooftop area with another name and menu.

Night + Market goes to London

Kris Yenbamroong, chef and founder of Night + Market, is opening a Thai American diner pop-up Chet’s at an undisclosed location in Shepherd’s Bush, reports Eater London. Initially it’ll run as a pop-up inside the Hoxton Hotel in Holborn then move to its permanent location in Shepherd’s Bush (which will be operated by the same hotel group). The Thai-inspired smash burger with pork, beef, chile, and coriander looks pretty damn tasty.

The end of the Aero Squadron in Van Nuys

The very unique 94th Aero Squadron restaurant and events space next to the Van Nuys airport has closed permanently. Aiming to recreating some elements from World War II and World War I, owner David Tallichet, an army vet, began work on the space in 1973, adding old army memorabilia and equipment.

HomeState’s next arrival

The popular breakfast taco and queso specialist is opening yet another location in the LA area, this time in Sherman Oaks, with an announcement on Instagram that it received power in the new space. The Austin-inspired chain is going to hiring up over the next two weeks and then announce an opening shortly after.

A pastry chef interview in Chinatown

Laura Hoang, the chef de cuisine at Chinatown’s Pearl River Deli, chats with Bon Appétit about her favorite kitchen tools, gas station snack preferences, and the importance of salt in baking. Hoang also dishes on her favorite LA restaurants, from Woon in Historic Filipinotown to Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra.