Downtown LA Taco Sensation Sonoratown Opens Mid-City Shop Next Week

Downtown taco restaurant Sonoratown is ready to debut its sophomore location in Mid-City, with a planned arrival happening just after this upcoming holiday weekend. The arrival comes more than a year after first being announced.

Owner Jennifer Feltham tells Eater that the new Sonoratown will begin light service next week, starting on Tuesday, May 31. That doesn’t mean the restaurant is fully ready to roll, though; far from it in fact. Early on, expect Postmates and UberEats delivery and pick up only while the co-ownership team of Feltham and Two Diaz figure out what their modified on-site service model will look like. The Downtown location, in the Fashion District, is a fast-casual setup where customers queue up for tacos and wait for their food (usually out on the patio), so expect a similar setup for the new place at 5610 San Vicente.

The arrival of the second Sonoratown is great news for the central LA and Westside crowds, many of whom have made the trek Downtown for the restaurant’s famed flour tortilla tacos, carne asada, and chivichangas — but not without a bit of a gripe. Adding a location in Mid-City means not only appeals to a whole new audience, it means seeing more repeat business from longtime fans who happen to live in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, West Adams, and beyond. There will even eventually be room for on-site dining in the strip mall parking lot area (the whole building is currently being rehabbed by the landlords) and along the sidewalk, so groups will be able to hang out together while enjoying the same northern Mexican menu.

For those unfamiliar, Sonoratown is a six-year-old Fashion District restaurant turning out what is considered by most to be some of the best tacos in all of Los Angeles. The tiny, colorful restaurant opened in 2016 with a truncated menu of mesquite-cooked meats served on flour tortillas (using flour brought over from Sonora weekly) and cooked in a style that nods to the food of San Luis Rio Colorado, the hometown of Teo Diaz.

In the years since, Sonoratown has been discussed at length both locally and nationally, even starring in an episode of Netflix’s Taco Chronicles — a well-deserved turn that led to endlessly long lines at the small shop for a time. And while offers for deals have been coming for some time, Diaz and Feltham have been slow to grow beyond their original neighborhood, choosing to self-fund this second location as a way to ensure the quality and sense of community that is so important to them. Look for Sonoratown Mid-City to open at 5610 San Vicente on May 31, with expanded hours and on-site dining available in the weeks to come.