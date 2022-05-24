Elon Musk Files Plans for 24-Hour Tesla Restaurant in Hollywood

Well, look at this. Per some recently-filed planning paperwork spotted by What Now LA, Elon Musk and his Tesla team are still eager to open some kind of drive-in restaurant, movie theater, and electric vehicle charging compound in Los Angeles. The idea was first floated way back in 2018, with Musk tweeting (what else) that he wanted to open “an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” somewhere in Los Angeles. At the time it was said to be taking shape in Santa Monica, but that obviously never came to fruition.

New planning paperwork filed with the city of Los Angeles, however, indicates that the dream may not be dead after all. Instead, the multi-purpose development might replace an existing Shakey’s pizza chain location at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, dropping in a 24-hour restaurant with 9,300 square feet of total space.

So will the current richest person on Earth actually take his tweet into the real world, some half-decade after first announcing it? Perhaps, though given all that Musk and Tesla have going on at the moment — including the revelation of a $250,000 payment to a flight attendant over allegations of sexual misconduct, Tesla’s dropping stock price, and Musk’s bungled bid to buy Twitter — it’s safe to say that there are some hurdles left to overcome before this one actually opens, if it ever does.

A cool summer collaboration

Dear Bella Creamery is partnering with popular pastry chef Gemma Matsuyama (previously of n/naka and Ototo) as part of its quarterly women of color collaboration series. Expect two flavors this summer — June through August — including a sweet rice milk hojicha and a strawberry yuzu sorbet.

More Starbucks unionizing

A Little Tokyo Starbucks location at 2nd and Central has voted 5-0 to unionize, says reporter Josh Cain, becoming the fifth such Starbucks to vote in favor of unionization in all of California. Two other Los Angeles-area shops also voted to unionize this month.

New restaurant arrivals

Fogo de Chao’s newest location is here. The El Segundo outlet of the popular Brazilian churrascaria opens at 2121 Rosecrans Avenue on Friday, May 27, making this the 65th location for the brand — though just the third in Los Angeles County. Expect the usual meats on skewers, cocktails, and upscale casual atmosphere.

Meanwhile, up in Sherman Oaks, the lauded breakfast taco specialist HomeState is gearing up for its Valley arrival. The former auto body shop is set to become the largest location for the brand and should be ready to open once staffing and training are complete.

Further west, Alfred has opened at the Malibu Country Mart, bringing LA-chic coffee to the beach. The grand opening went down yesterday, and now customers can head over to the former Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at 3835 Cross Creek Road for all of their But First, Coffee merch and drink needs. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.