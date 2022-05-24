 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lodge Bread’s Newest Bakery Brings Naturally Fermented Loaves to Pico-Robertson

Opened on May 23, the former Hasiba is ready to serve the predominantly Jewish neighborhood

by Matthew Kang
Inside Lodge Bread’s new Pico-Robertson location.
Inside Lodge Bread’s new Pico-Robertson location.
Jakob Layman

Closed earlier this year, Hasiba was a hummus restaurant in Pico Robertson for three years that brought freshly baked pita and various vegetables to the predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles. Now the same owners, Or Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf, have revived the space with their third location of Lodge Bread while also bringing back the falafel and freshly baked pita that made Hasiba so popular for a time, while also installing a more substantial menu of breakfast and lunch favorites. That means everything from almond butter toast with their naturally fermented bread and breakfast sandwiches to pastrami melts, jamon beurre, and cauliflower-stuffed pita sandwiches.

Other dishes include chopped salad, a vegan caesar salad topped with nutritional yeast, shakshuka, smoked fish plate, and three kinds of hummus. There are also baked pastries like croissants and cookies, plus fresh country loaves of bread will feature prominently for grab-and-go consumption. A full coffee and tea menu rounds out the offerings, bringing a much needed daytime restaurant to the densely packed neighborhood. Notably absent here are the Full Proof Pizzas that are available at Lodge’s original Culver City location, though a nearby standalone outlet of naturally-fermented, NYC-style pizzeria should open soon on Doheny in the southern part of Beverly Hills.

The reworked Hasiba address has the same custom walnut wood finishes, black tiling, and otherwise minimalist Craftsman-style interior as Lodge’s other outlets. Inside, there’s seating for about 12 in addition to some counter seating, and about 14 seats on the little street-facing patio.

Amsalam and Phaneuf have used their approachable, modestly-priced model to go into various parts of town that other blossoming chains have thus far avoided. Originally opened along the western side of Culver City, Lodge expanded to Woodland Hills with an annex-like location and have another full bakery in Long Beach coming soon. Meanwhile, Full Proof Pizza has the aforementioned Beverly Hills plus a Brentwood shop opening later this year.

Lodge Bread Pico-Robertson is located at 8532 W. Pico Boulevard, with daily hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lodge Bread in Pico-Robertson.
Lodge Bread in Pico-Robertson.
Jakob Layman

Lodge Bread Pico-Robertson

8532 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Inside Topgolf El Segundo, LA’s Giant New Driving Range and Sports Bar

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Elon Musk Files Plans for 24-Hour Tesla Restaurant in Hollywood

By Farley Elliott

Downtown LA Taco Sensation Sonoratown Opens Mid-City Shop Next Week

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Beloved Afro-Mexican Restaurant Tamales Elena y Antojitos Closes in Bell Gardens

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world