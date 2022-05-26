Top Chef Alum Sam Talbot Helms Hollywood Rooftop Restaurant at Members-Only Club

The Aster, a soon-to-debut members-only club and hotel set in the heart of Hollywood at 1717 Vine Street, will feature a rooftop restaurant from Top Chef alum Sam Talbot called Lemon Grove. Named after Hollywood’s agrarian past, the restaurant sits atop a six-story building, spanning 7,200 square feet and seating over 100 diners in an indoor-outdoor space. Lemon Grove is open to the public for dinner from Wednesday through Sunday, and for weekend brunch; lunch will be exclusively reserved for club members and hotel guests. Both the Aster and Lemon Grove open in August.

Talbot draws upon many sources of inspiration for the menu at Lemon Grove, including California’s seasonal ingredients, Asian and Mediterranean flavors and techniques, and his southern roots in the Carolinas. Some of Lemon Grove’s offerings include a snapper crudo with lemon ponzu, pizza with salami and pesto, and lentils with goat cheese and roasted vegetables. “Each dish contributes to telling the story of California State Route 1,” Talbot tells Eater in an email. “The menu is a scrapbook of the state’s greatest finds.” Beverage director Chris Whelan will oversee the cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

Though Talbot, who rose to fame as a semi-finalist in Top Chef Season 2, has been associated with several restaurants in the past (Surf Lodge, Black Duck, Williamsburg Cafe, Punch, Pig + Poet, and Pretty Southern), Lemon Grove is the only restaurant he’s currently overseeing.

LAist and KPCC name new editor of food and culture

Gab Chabrán will be spearheading food and culture coverage for LAist and KPCC starting next month following the departure of Elina Shatkin. He made the announcement via Twitter: “My vision for the job is to continue to examine how food connects the residents of LA to the ever-so-layered evolving social fabric of Southern California.”

Seafood spot Angler temporarily closes this Monday

Acclaimed restaurant Angler is temporarily closing starting Monday, May 30 with plans to reopen later this summer under the same name, concept, and Beverly Center location. Look for updated design elements and menu tweaks when the two-year-old restaurant reopens in the coming months.

Boozy night market for AAPI Heritage Month

The Berrics plays host to the first-ever Mama’s Nightmarket on Saturday, May 28 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The 21 and up event will feature food from AAPI-owned restaurants like Woon, Jade Wok, and Sau Can Tho, along with drinks from Johnnie Walker and Tequila Don Julio. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Respect Your Elders, a non-profit organization that provides meals to seniors and supports multicultural mom-and-pop restaurants. Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased here.

Beloved Koreatown taco operation launches GoFundMe

Emily and Rubi, the two owners behind Cocina Nahua, launched a GoFundMe campaign to crowdsource funds for replacing a stolen van and equipment; the goal is set at $6,000. Cocina Nahua opened in September 2020 serving tacos and burritos with homemade tortillas and salsas.

Cake walk fundraiser for women’s reproductive rights

Gather For Good and Regarding Her are teaming up for a cake walk fundraiser at Redbird on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature 30 cakes made by some of the city’s best chefs. Additionally, the fundraiser will include slices of cake, cocktails, and coffee for sale. Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased here. Proceeds will be donated to Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) and Plan C.