California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Increase Fines and Punishments for Street Food Vendors

Over the last few decades, legislation surrounding Los Angeles street vendors has remained a contentious issue with local and state legislators. Earlier this month, city officials abruptly closed the El Salvador Corridor’s street food market that operated for 20 years; in mid-2021, the city of Los Angeles shut down the Avenue 26 Market in Lincoln Heights.

Now, California’s state Senate has passed a bill this week that further cracks down on street vendors by implementing steeper fines for selling food and wares in highly trafficked tourist areas. Senate Bill 1290 passed with a majority vote on May 25 and moves next to the California State Assembly. The bill stands in direct opposition to Senate Bill 972, which state Sen. Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach introduced in February and also passed in the Senate yesterday. Gonzalez’s bill changes outdated requirements for purchasing health department-approved food carts and prohibits fines from being increased for repeat offenses. Both bills will be voted on in the Assembly as early as next week.

Previously, the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act, which decriminalized street vending, was signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2019. Head over to L.A. Taco for the full report.

Beverly Hills’s Mirame opens a second outlet in the Bay Area

Mirame chef Joshua Gil is taking his talents to the Bay Area, writes the San Francisco Chronicle. He’ll open the second location of Mirame at the Menlo Park development Springline in 2023.

Mexican cooking classes at LA Plaza Cocina

LA Plaza Cocina museum will begin offering cooking classes on June 2. The cooking series, called Hecho con Amor, will focus the June 2 session on plant-based cheeses and fermentation techniques; ticket prices range from $30 to $60. Classes take place on Thursdays at 7 p.m. or Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Norms introduces a Southern and barbecue dishes

SoCal staple Norms launched a new limited-time menu this week featuring Southern and barbecue dishes. On the menu is a full rack of baby back ribs, plus a massive Country Kitchen Skillet with bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and jack cheese over hash browns, topped with country gravy and two eggs any style.

A spotlight on SoCal’s Black-owned restaurants

The Orange County Register published a list of its favorite Black-owned restaurants throughout Southern California. It’s a solid rundown featuring standouts like the Flavor Table, Baba’s Vegan Cafe, and Simply Wholesome.

Black Pot Supper Club introduces new dates in June

Post & Beam announced two new dates for its highly regarded Black Pot Supper Club. Experience chefs John Cleveland and Martin Draluck will recreate dishes that celebrate historic Black cuisine on June 12 and June 26. The eight-course dinners are held outdoors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Secure a seat through Resy.

Free biscuits in Culver City this Sunday

Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City is giving away one free biscuit to anyone who orders an entree while dining in this Sunday.

100 years of ice cream at the LA County Fair

Fun fact: Pomona’s MacPherson’s Ice Cream started 100 years ago, and has served its signature cones at the Los Angeles County Fair since 1922. The Daily Bulletin has the full story.

Hanchic and Domi collaborate this Saturday

Closing out AAPI Heritage Month is a pop-up at Steep LA tea room by Hanchic and Domi this Saturday, May 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.