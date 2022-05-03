A Casual Mexican Newcomer Joins a Suddenly Busy Hollywood Block

It’s getting crowded at the corner of Sunset and Tamarind in Hollywood, thanks to chef Ronnie Muñoz. The former fine dining face has redone half a block’s worth of restaurants over the past few months, with plans to move from comfort fast casual chain fare — think takes on bloomin’ onions, wings, salads, and beer — to East Coast-style bodega eats, takeaway burgers, and more. Next up is Todos Santos, an ode to the broad spectrum of Mexican cuisine, with a particular focus on the flavors of Baja.

Todos Santos takes up residence in what was formerly Mission Cantina, a dim spot for stiff drinks and dusty afternoon hangouts. Muñoz and the Sunset Food Group have peeled back many of those colorful layers to reveal a more pared-down dining room, complete with long bar, skylight, and exposed beams. There are still a few artistic touches (lots of light green, yellow, and red tones, as well as paintings of cactus and succulents), but this is definitely no longer Mission Cantina. Instead, it’s a neighborhood Mexican stop for the modern age, complete with patio seating and a wide menu that moves across genres. In total there’s room for 26 diners inside (plus nearly a dozen more at the bar) and roughly 30 outside, including options for sitting around a fire pit.

The food at Todos Santos isn’t cornered into description; here Muñoz is pulling from his culinary background as well as his own roots and the city’s love of Mexican food and culture. There are raw bar items to start, including tuna tataki tostadas and aguachile, followed by big tacos on flour tortillas that come stuffed with chipotle-marinated asada or griddled cheese and potatoes. Larger options include a whole grilled fish done in a zarandeado style, and aged ribeye steaks. In addition to food there’s a full lineup of cocktails, from margaritas to tequila and pineapple concoctions to all the usual classics, as well as beer and wine.

This newest entrant by Muñoz opens on Thursday, May 5 at 5946 Sunset Boulevard, which puts their opening debut on the same day as the heavily-celebrated Cinco de Mayo. The opening also gives the group yet another project to run alongside Ronnie’s Kitchen + Cocktails at the other end of the building, and the takeaway Bestie’s in between. A forthcoming small market and breakfast/sandwich shop around the corner on Tamarind is still in the works. Expect hours at Todos Santos from 5 p.m. to midnight daily.