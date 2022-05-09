A Popular Westside Cafe Plots a New Location in the Heart of Hollywood

Westside option Cafe Ruisseau has announced plans for a third Los Angeles location, set further east from its Playa Vista and Santa Monica outposts. The new shop lands at Selma and Highland in Hollywood, in the bottom floor of the Modera Hollywood Apartments, with plans to arrive by early 2023 per What Now Los Angeles. Cafe Ruisseau first opened in Playa Vista 2017, with the second Santa Monica location arriving in 2020. Owner Edward Ackah-Miezah is part of the Black-owned coffee shop wave that debuted throughout LA over last four years.

Long Beach Seafood Festival

If making food-related weekend plans, head to the Long Beach Seafood Festival website and secure tickets for the third annual event on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. They’ll host over 20 seafood vendors including California Fish Market, Streets of Vietnam, and Sol of LA. Entry is $21, $8 for children ages 5 to 12, under 5 for free.

Newcomer Bernie’s Soul Kitchen in Culver City

Toddrickallen spotted a banner above the shuttered Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken on Venice and Culver Boulevard, noting a new tenant inside. It’s called Bernie’s Soul Kitchen, a Chicago-based restaurant that serves “jerk and soul food.” No word on the opening date.

A TikTok about Carney’s and the connection to KIIS-FM

LA In a Minute TikToker Evan Lovett recently published an episode about famed hot dog restaurant Carney’s, leading local paper the Press-Telegram to dig a bit deeper on the supposed history of the place. Writer Richard Wagoner reports that Carney’s founder John Wolfe’s association with some very famous local radio stations (including KIIS-FM) may have been slightly misstated in the LA In a Minute piece, but it’s no less fascinating an origin story for what has become a stalwart comfort food spot in Los Angeles.

Curtis Stone and Back on the Beach Cafe

Curtis Stone visited the 43-year-old Back on the Beach Cafe, where he eats fish tacos and interviews founder Fred Deni on Yahoo! News.