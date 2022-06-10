 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Checks Out the Tasty Tacos at Guisados

Plus, Shaka Shack closes in Santa Monica, and Barbara Burrell celebrates 30 years of Sky’s Tacos

by Matthew Kang
Guisados
Guisados tacos
Guisados

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, likely in town for the Summit of the Americas that has been taking place all week in Downtown Los Angeles, visited Boyle Heights to try the tasty tacos at Guisados earlier this week. He met with members of the community and brought along a serious security detail, one that would be expected from one of the federal government’s top officials. A prominent Twitter account based in Boyle Heights reported that it was President Joe Biden visiting Guisados, but Eater has confirmed with the restaurant that it was Blinken. Owner Armando De La Torre Jr. tells Eater, “It was good, very humbling he would choose to visit us.” According to De La Torre Jr., Blinken ordered pescado and camaron tacos.

Screenshot of the State Department and Guisados with Secretary of State Antony Blinken checking into the Boyle Heights restaurant.
Screenshot of the State Department and Guisados with Secretary of State Antony Blinken checking into the Boyle Heights restaurant.

More luxury comes to Beverly Hills

As if Beverly Hills needed more super expensive hotels, the Los Angeles Times reports that Aman, the ultra-exclusive brand behind the well-known Amangiri in the Utah desert, is opening a ridiculously priced resort in 90210. Part of a $2 billion complex, Aman in Beverly Hills will only have 42 suites. Rooms at Amangiri in Utah start around $4,000 a night.

A conversation with Austin Hennelly of Kato’s bar situation

The bar menu at Kato is one of the best in town right now thanks to former Majordomo bartender Austin Hennelly, who is taking the Michelin-starred restaurant’s drink situation to new heights. Hennelly talks to the Speakeasy podcast about the menu, like how he was able to put together compelling non-alcoholic beverages.

New hotel restaurant comes to Culver City

The Hilton in Culver City has a new all-day restaurant called West & Co serving breakfast, lobster rolls, and cast-iron-cooked ribeye steaks. The room looks bright, fresh, and modern, making it a good addition to Culver City for those unfussy lunch meetings.

Shooting in downtown Riverside

The Press-Enterprise reports that two men were shot and wounded outside a nightclub in downtown Riverside early this morning at 1 p.m. nearby the Downtown Experiment. The men were taken to a hospital nearby and are expected to survive.

30 years of Sky’s Tacos

LA Weekly has a feature on Barbara Burrell, who opened Sky’s Tacos in Mid-City 30 years ago. Burrell has expanded the business to a marketplace in Marina del Rey and sells on Goldbelly.

One less Shack in Santa Monica

Hawaiian-influenced Shaka Shack burgers has closed along Ocean Park Boulevard, reports Toddrickallen. The area has always been highly dependent on nearby office workers so there may have been reduced traffic due to the pandemic.

Tiki comes back to Bludso’s

Lost Cove, the roving Tiki pop-up cocktail lounge, is returning to Bludso’s this weekend with more stellar Tiki-influenced drinks beginning at 10:30 p.m. This is the pop-up’s fourth time serving at Bludso’s.

Guisados

8935 Santa Monica Blvd, , CA 90069 (310) 777-0310 Visit Website

