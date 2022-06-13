Tupac Shakur’s Family Brings the Original Restaurant He Envisioned to Life in LA

The Shakur Estate, the family of the late rapper, actor, and luminary Tupac Shakur, is opening a restaurant in Los Angeles this month. And while the cafe will ultimately only be temporary, it should provide an intimate glimpse of the late performer’s life, while continuing to add to his enduring legacy.

The incoming Powamekka Café opens June 16 at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard (aka L.A. Live), as part of a joint partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen. The limited takeover of the Sacramento-founded soul food restaurant will run from June 16 to June 30, with lunch through dinner hours daily. This isn’t the first limited-run rapper restaurant collaboration to hit Los Angeles. Eminem’s own Mom’s Spaghetti popped up this year in Downtown Los Angeles, and last year the daughters of the Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay opened a New York-style pizza restaurant in the city.

Powamekka Café was originally conceived while Tupac was alive, with the rapper labeling the idea as a place to “play and parlay,” according to notes found by his family upon his death in 1996. And while he never got to see his vision realized, previous Powamekka pop-ups have hit New York City (back in 2017) and Fresno, California. Now it’s time for Tupac’s Los Angeles to get some love, with a full menu of lunch and dinner comfort food favorites like gumbo, fried chicken wings, and meatloaf.

What’s more, the restaurant is also collaborating with the adjacent Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit currently running at LA Live, celebrating the life and mourning the death of Shakur. The restaurant will carry images and memorabilia from Tupac’s career, in concert with the exhibit, including notebooks that outline the original idea for Powamekka Café.

Find Powamekka Café at Fixins Soul Kitchen, located at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard from June 16 to June 30, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, plus an extension to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturdays and Sundays, the cafe will open early at 10 a.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.