NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.

In LA, a pared-down version of the shop will be slinging free food and throwback vibes as part of a built Maisel-verse at 8175 Melrose Avenue. The branded setup will also include a Blue Note Jazz Club running live performances every hour across a two-day pop-up, June 18 to June 19 from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first Russ & Daughters pop-up in Los Angeles since 2019, when the restaurant fed customers out of the Rose space in Venice. Attendance is free but vaccination and masking is mandatory.

A closed cafe in Hollywood

Bourgeois Pig has left its Franklin Village home in Hollywood after 32 years. The casual corner cafe was known for its eclectic furniture and funky clientele of longtime locals and regulars.

Fans show up to support street vendor

A San Pedro tamale vendor who was verbally accosted last week has seen his sales jump by the hundreds, reports LA Taco. Juan Aguilar, 21, has now sold over 2,000 tamales, the site reports, less than one week after a man yelled racial slurs at him for vending on a residential San Pedro block.

MAD arrives in LA

René Redzepi’s 11-year-old MAD non-profit is hitting Los Angeles on Monday, July 18, in partnership with Audi. The free one-off event takes place at the Hammer Museum and will feature keynote speaker Douglas McMaster of Silo London, a zero-waste restaurant. Magnus Nilsson will also be in attendance to discuss the future of restaurants, with a reception to follow.

An ode to an LA ham sandwich

The New Yorker has nothing but love for the Apple Pan ham sandwich, with writer Helen Rosner saying the “perfect” sandwich is the ideal item to bring on a plane when departing Los Angeles. A big ham sandwich on an airplane? Yep, she says; it’s “a small, rebellious act of pleasure.”

What to eat at Wat Thai

Always wanted to check out the Wat Thai temple’s weekend food market? Well here’s your chance — albeit via video — as the Los Angeles Times takes viewers on a walkabout through many of the dozen-or-so stands out in Sun Valley. Enjoy.