Some of the Westside’s Best Pizza Is Jumping to Silver Lake This Fall

There’s no stopping Pizzana it seems. The popular Westside Italian restaurant from star chef Daniele Uditi is expanding yet again — just a couple of months after jumping north to the Valley. This time they’re moving to Silver Lake, a hotbed of fan-favorite restaurants from Bar Moruno to El Ruso.

The new Pizzana joins names like Eszett, the Window, and Bacari in the immediate area along Sunset and just doors down from the Sunset Triangle Plaza. The restaurant takes over the short-lived Vive La Tarte (a San Francisco export selling stuffed croissant sandwiches and coffee) at 3515 W. Sunset Boulevard, with plans to open this fall as a full sit-down restaurant that also leans extensively into takeout.

This will be the fourth Pizzana location for Uditi and founders Candace and Charles Nelson of Sprinkles fame, along with partners Caroline and actor Chris O’Donnell. Each outlet has largely maintained the same outlook, offering a relatively small footprint (Silver Lake will be under 1,500 square feet) and angular, sharp design details. The Sunset Boulevard location will also offer sidewalk seating right along the street.

Locals unfamiliar with Uditi’s brand of neo-Italian pizzas can find simple margheritas made with San Marzano tomatoes and imported fior di latte as well as cacio e pepe pies, salads, sides, and beyond. The pizza dough is given a two day ferment, and half-finished par-cooked pies can be grabbed for home cooking or shipped nationally. A Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, Pizzana is considered to be among the best places stateside (and specifically in Los Angeles) for pizza.

Pizzana Silver Lake opens this fall at 3515 W. Sunset Boulevard. The original location lives in Brentwood, with additional outlets in West Hollywood and Sherman Oaks.