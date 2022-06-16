LA Persian Ice Cream Staple Mashti Malone’s Expands to Silver Lake

Persian ice cream specialist Mashti Malone’s is expanding to Silver Lake soon. The 42-year-old restaurant, founded inside an unassuming strip mall at Hollywood and Sunset by Mashti Shirvani, has become a cult ice cream icon for the city, but only recently has the company started to expand across LA. Fans will know Mashti Malone’s for its unique collection of flavors including its now-famous rosewater sorbet, as well as its creations like pistachio-crusted ice cream sandwiches and scoops topped with baklava. An opening date has not yet been announced for the restaurant at Sunset Triangle Plaza (next to the Window burger shop), but the project has been in the works for over a year so it should hopefully be ready to serve soon. A second Mashti Malone’s opened in Westwood in 2021.

Newcomers to Los Feliz and Beverly Hills

Milan-based restaurant Dal Milanese should arrive in Los Feliz by September, reports What Now Los Angeles. The Milanese menu drops inside the closed Puran space at 2064 Hillhurst Avenue.

A Golden Girls-themed restaurant pop-up is coming to Beverly Hills this summer, reports Food & Wine. The same team who have done LA’s Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210-themed restaurants over the past several years is on the project, so expect lots of nostalgia and throwback food.

A dining party in Anaheim

The Taste of Japan event lands in Anaheim on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The free food event includes dozens of vendors selling everything from skewers and fried chicken and onigiri, as well as beer and sake. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles proper, the Koreatown Night Market runs on the same dates, offering ticketed access ($10) to food and live music.

A peek inside Gusto Bread

Long Beach’s Gusto Bread gets the mini-feature treatment thanks to Masienda. Watch Arturo Enciso and partner Ana Salatino talk through the creation of the former home bakery — and watch them make some delicious sourdough conchas in the process.