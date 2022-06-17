Actor Kevin Hart Opening Two Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurants in Los Angeles

Actor Kevin Hart announced plans to open two new plant-based restaurants called Hart House. The first Hart House will open this summer and feature vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes.

Hart recently noted his shift into the plant-based way of eating. A Hart House spokesperson isn’t revealing the locations yet, but Hart House is two years in the making with restauranteur, Andy Hooper. The first two locations will be in Los Angeles and Hollywood, and while a food truck is currently in operation, it’s being used for special and private events for now.

Juneteenth celebrations in Los Angeles

Thrillist editor Danielle Dorsey found out where to find Juneteenth events in Los Angeles this weekend. That includes one on Saturday in Santa Monica with food from BizzyB’s BBQ, B&R Burgers food truck, and Juice It Up. Head to L.A. Live’s Xbox Plaza on Saturday for former NBA player Kevin Johnson’s Fixins Soul Kitchen event, or Leimert Park Village for its annual Juneteenth event.

In Inglewood, the Wood Urban Kitchen will host a Sunday celebration where all entrees, sliced brisket, and rip tips are half off. It starts and noon and goes until sold out.

LA Times Bill Addison describes Kato as “a revelation”

Kato chef Jon Yao re-opened his popular tasting menu restaurant at Row DTLA in February, and Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison gave a glowing review. He adds that “Yao’s cuisine, amid the upgrades and beverage debuts and now supported by a corps of chefs, remains in poetic evolution.”

Customer appreciation at Langer’s with a serious discount

To show appreciation to its customers, Langer’s will offer a half-off discount for those who dine-in on Saturday, June 18. The historic deli usually closes at 4 p.m., but will extend its hours until 8 p.m. on Saturday only.

Burglaries at Los Angeles restaurants are up

Spectrum News reports that restaurant burglaries are up. Spectrum quoted a Los Angeles Police Department statistic stating that restaurant burglaries are up 121 percent over the last year.

A forthcoming memoir by Alta Adams chef Keith Corbin

Alta Adams cemented its place into West Adams since opening in 2018. In August, Alta chef Keith Corbin will publish his memoir via Penguin Random House.