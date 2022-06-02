Michelin-Starred Le Coucou Chef Opens Downtown LA Restaurant This August

Chef Daniel Rose takes over the Hoxton hotel’s ground floor food and beverage menus this summer, which includes a restaurant, lobby lounge, and coffee stand. The Illinois-born, French-trained chef is best known for Michelin-starred Le Coucou restaurant in New York City, which serves high-end traditional French fare. Rose’s forthcoming Los Angeles concept Cafe Basque brings French-style Basque cuisine to Downtown; the restaurant promises to be less fussy than Le Coucou when it comes to both food and ambiance. The menu will highlight live-fire cooking, seasonally-driven ingredients, and local seafood.

The arrival of Cafe Basque was orchestrated by Boka Restaurant Group, which runs Girl & the Goat in Chicago and LA with chef Stephanie Izard. Earlier this year, the group opened Izard’s Peruvian concept Cabra on the Hoxton’s rooftop. Rose currently resides in Paris where he oversees two restaurants (La Bourse et La Vie, Chez La Vieille) that he opened prior to bringing Le Coucou stateside in 2016. The chef is set to open a French brasserie in Chicago later this year with Boka Restaurant Group.

Actress Molly Shannon likes Craig’s, Canter’s, and more

In an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, funny lady Molly Shannon plugs many LA restaurants. Her favorites include Farmshop in Brentwood for breakfast, Sanamluang Cafe in Hollywood for Thai food, Craig’s in West Hollywood for birthday celebrations, and many more. Read the interview here.

Bestia and Bavel alum helms Los Alamos restaurant

Cameron Ingle was recently named executive chef at Pico at the Los Alamos General Store — a restaurant, bar, and wine retail space located at 458 Bell Street in Los Alamos. Prior to making the move to the Santa Ynez Valley, Ingle spent time in the kitchens at Bestia and Bavel in Los Angeles, and recently took part in the chef-in-residence program at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York. Ingle’s new menu sources most ingredients from within a 60-mile radius of the restaurant. Check out the dinner menu here.

Soup-less ramen special at Jinya Ramen Bar

Jinya Ramen Bar (Studio City, Burbank, Santa Monica, Downtown) is introducing brothless ramen in time for summer. Every bowl of spicy maze-men includes thick noodles sauced in bonito aioli and topped with pork chashu, kimchi, a seasoned egg, onions, and seaweed.

Pitmaster pop-ups at Moo’s Craft Barbecue

Moo’s Craft Barbecue’s is celebrating its first anniversary in Lincoln Heights by hosting guest pitmasters throughout the month of June. Find Flatpoint Barbecue on Sunday, June 5; Heritage Barbecue on Saturday, June 12; Zef BBQ on Saturday, June 18; and Priedite on Saturday, June 25.