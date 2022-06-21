The Ramen Burger Returns to SoCal, This Time With Smoke From Heritage Barbecue

Seemingly overnight, San Juan Capistrano has become one of Southern California’s biggest eating destinations thanks to Heritage Barbecue, one of the top barbecue spots in the state, and Ramen Shack from Keizo Shimamoto, who created the original Ramen Burger. The Ramen Burger was a sensation back in 2013 in both LA and New York City, before simmering down a bit. Shimamoto briefly opened a Ramen Burger window in Koreatown in 2015 before that closed. Since then, Shimamoto was making noodles in New York City for years before relocating to Southern California to open Ramen Shack in fall 2021.

Now, Shimamoto is back with the Ramen Burger, collaborating with Heritage Barbecue to make a half-pound ground brisket patty cold smoked and then finished on charcoal. It’s covered with shoyu sauce, arugula, and scallions then placed between the burger’s signature chewy ramen noodle “buns.” They’re saying limited supply which means they basically want that line hype to come back, but this might actually be worth the trek. Get ready to wait on Sunday, June 26, with the burgers rolling out beginning at 11 a.m.

The return of Animal

Time Out LA gives a solid four-star review to the newly reopened Animal, which had been closed for most of the past two years. While the nearly 14-year-old restaurant on Fairfax is no longer the hype beast spot that it was, Time Out’s Patricia Kelly Yeo points out the food is still very much on point, commenting on the changes not only to the culinary environment but greater social and political milieus: “Rather than satisfying to the point of blissful oblivion, the restaurant’s fare recalls an illusory abundance we now know is no longer quite secure, as delicious as it might be today.”

The return of a Beverly Hills classic

Brighton Coffee Shop in the heart of Beverly Hills had operated as a charming daytime breakfast and lunch spot for over 90 years. Now, Toddrickallen reports that the location is getting a makeover and is close to reopening. Hopefully, the place will remain one of the Golden Triangle’s more approachable, everyday restaurants.

The price of pastrami

Langer’s Deli had a brief moment of frenzy when it offered its sandwiches half-off to celebrate 75 years in business. Now, the Los Angeles Times documents the rising prices affecting the longtime Jewish deli next to MacArthur Park, which has raised the price of its pastrami sandwich to $22. The article addresses the forces that have led to the price changes to the menu, including the pandemic closures and inflation. “Is half a pound of meat, two slices of rye bread and a pickle worth $22? I don’t know. But I’ve got to make ends meet,” says owner Norm Langer. With Izzy’s and Greenblatt’s delis closing in the past year, these measures are necessary, it seems, to keep the restaurant going.

Party in the back of Mírame

Joshua Gil has been continuing to do some of the most eloquent modern Mexican fare in Beverly Hills at Mírame. Now the back patio is turning into a sort of separate menu called the Way Güey Back with barbacoa, mariscos, and cocktails during the day, and a separate omakase-style dinner at night for $95 beginning June 24. The six-course dinner inspired by Gil’s background in Baja California sells tickets on Tock here.